Billings man arrested, evaluated after incident at state hospital

A 41-year-old Billings man was arrested and taken to Community Hospital of Anaconda for evaluation after an early-morning incident on the Warm Springs State Hospital grounds.

Chief Tim Barkell said state hospital personnel called police around 5 a.m. and reported that someone was driving in circles and acting strangely at the hospital. Shortly afterward, Barkell said, police got another call saying the driver might be suicidal.

Barkell said that when police tried to stop the vehicle, the man refused to pull over. Officers finally blocked him with cars in front and behind, and ordered him from his vehicle at gunpoint.

Police said he was talking incoherently, and so they handcuffed him and took him to the hospital. Barkell said police did not find a weapon on him, and "looked in his vehicle but did not fully search it" and didn't see a weapon.

Barkell said the man has not been charged, pending the results of a mental evaluation, and that he may be committed to the state hospital. If not, he could still face charges from the incident.

