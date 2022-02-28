 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Area women charged in separate federal indictments

  • 0

Two women, one from Butte, the other from Philipsburg, appeared last week before Missoula’s U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pleaded not guilty to indictments handed down by the grand jury or on criminal complaints.

Nicole Lynn Zinda, 37, of Butte, was charged with unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance. If convicted, Zinda faces a maximum of four years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and St. James Healthcare investigated the case.

Virginia Kathleen Pearson, 55, of Philipsburg, was charged with health care fraud, theft of government money, false statements to government agency and Social Security fraud. If convicted of the most serious crime, Pearson faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. The Social Security Administration and Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services investigated the case.

Both women were released pending further proceedings.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defense seeks mental evaluation of women Plentywood man is accused of raping

Defense seeks mental evaluation of women Plentywood man is accused of raping

On Friday, attorneys in the case of a Plentywood man accused of raping two developmentally disabled women discussed shifting the timeline of trial as the defense has requested a mental evaluation of the alleged victims to determine their mental competency, as the two will likely be witnesses during the proceedings.

Watch Now: Related Video

On Ukraine, U.N. chief says nuclear conflict 'inconceivable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News