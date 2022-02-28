Area women charged in separate federal indictments

Two women, one from Butte, the other from Philipsburg, appeared last week before Missoula’s U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto and pleaded not guilty to indictments handed down by the grand jury or on criminal complaints.

Nicole Lynn Zinda, 37, of Butte, was charged with unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance. If convicted, Zinda faces a maximum of four years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and St. James Healthcare investigated the case.

Virginia Kathleen Pearson, 55, of Philipsburg, was charged with health care fraud, theft of government money, false statements to government agency and Social Security fraud. If convicted of the most serious crime, Pearson faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. The Social Security Administration and Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services investigated the case.

Both women were released pending further proceedings.

