Accused rapist back in court — precisely eight years after fleeing Butte

She said she was walking toward her mother’s house near the intersection of Mercury and Washington streets when a man in a white car pulled up and said, “Get in slow poke,” according to charging documents from 2012.

She thought the man was her uncle so she got in but then realized it wasn’t him. The man drove her around and then to an alley near West Elementary School, where he forced her to perform a sexual act, prosecutors say. She was able to get into the back seat, open the door and run.

She went to the police, described several unique characteristics about the car and described the suspect. Police suspected Kakouris based on the descriptions and he was later arrested and charged.

He pleaded not guilty and in a July 9, 2012 letter to the judge, while he was awaiting a new attorney, asking for the charge to be dismissed.

He said he was innocent “and it is creating a huge upset in my household and defaming my name in the community for no other reason than mistaken identity or false allegation,” he wrote.

“What I’m saying is that I strongly feel that should whomever it is that made the accusation see me in your presence, this person may very well tell you that they have never seen me before and that I am not guilty.”