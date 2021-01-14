Accused rapist back in court — precisely eight years after fleeing Butte

A man on the lam since 2013 on charges he raped a teen-age girl in Butte was arraigned for jumping bail Thursday — eight years to the day that he skipped a court hearing and town while the sexual assault case was pending.
U.S. Customs officials in Houston notified Butte authorities this past Nov. 17 that they had 49-year-old Patrick Dean Kakouris in custody on a bench warrant that Montana District Court Judge Kurt Krueger issued on Jan. 14, 2013.
On Thursday, exactly eight years later, Kakouris was before Krueger again — this time by video from the Butte jail because of COVID-19 precautions — and pleaded not guilty to a felony count of bail jumping.
Krueger set bail at $100,000 but an amount really doesn’t matter because the rape charge is still pending and Kakouris is now being held without bond for that charge. Prosecutors are trying to round up witnesses in that case before deciding how to proceed.
It wasn’t clear Thursday where Kakouris had been the past eight years, but a prosecutor said he was extradited from Mexico. Records show that federal officials in Houston got him on Nov. 17 and he was back in Butte on Nov. 25.
Kakouris was charged for sexual intercourse without consent for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old female in Butte on the night of April 19, 2012.
She said she was walking toward her mother’s house near the intersection of Mercury and Washington streets when a man in a white car pulled up and said, “Get in slow poke,” according to charging documents from 2012.
She thought the man was her uncle so she got in but then realized it wasn’t him. The man drove her around and then to an alley near West Elementary School, where he forced her to perform a sexual act, prosecutors say. She was able to get into the back seat, open the door and run.
She went to the police, described several unique characteristics about the car and described the suspect. Police suspected Kakouris based on the descriptions and he was later arrested and charged.
He pleaded not guilty and in a July 9, 2012 letter to the judge, while he was awaiting a new attorney, asking for the charge to be dismissed.
He said he was innocent “and it is creating a huge upset in my household and defaming my name in the community for no other reason than mistaken identity or false allegation,” he wrote.
“What I’m saying is that I strongly feel that should whomever it is that made the accusation see me in your presence, this person may very well tell you that they have never seen me before and that I am not guilty.”
Kakouris was out on bond when he failed to show for a pre-trial conference before Krueger on Jan. 14, 2013, and a bench warrant was issued. After the no-show, a police detective contacted Kakouris’s wife at the time and she said he intended to flee Montana.