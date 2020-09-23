Butte woman avoids prison time for death threats toward police, prosecutors

Riojas then began to share profiles and photos of police officers, other public officials and state child welfare workers who had been involved in her cases with hashtags such as #dead and variations of it. She included “children” and “family” in some of the threats, prosecutors say.

People sent police screenshots of the threats and one of the foster parents requested extra patrols of her home by officers. Riojas initially denied knowing anything about the posts and said her account had been hacked.

But she could not explain how a hacker would know all the people involved in her cases and “indicated she had no intent to follow through with any of the threats,” according to charging documents.

Riojas was initially charged with 10 counts of privacy in communications, two of them misdemeanors for first and second offenses and eight of them felonies. The felonies each carry maximum penalties of five years in prison.

In an agreement with prosecutors, she pleaded guilty to two of the misdemeanors and two of the felony counts and the remaining ones were dismissed.