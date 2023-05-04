The hypotheses nearly outnumber the trout.

The same holds true for variables.

Not long ago, the beleaguered upper Clark Fork River, a stretch of river near the confluence with Warm Springs Creek, boasted an abundant population of brown trout.

Blizzard hatches of caddisflies triggered trout to rise and dine, pocking and dimpling the river’s foam line.

It also triggered a measure of tremulous glee in anglers casting caddis imitations. Some continued fishing even after the sun set behind the Flint Creek Range, casting solely by sound and struggling to ignore the ravenous mosquitoes drawing blood.

All that has changed.

The brown trout population in the upper Clark Fork has plummeted. An estimate in 2013 suggested there were more than 1,800 trout per mile. A recent electrofishing census found just 25 trout per mile within this reach of river.

So, what’s going on?

“Well, we don’t know exactly, but we know that it’s related to what we call recruitment,” said Nathan Cook, an environmental science specialist for the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program.

“We say recruitment basically means small fish surviving and growing (in the river or tributaries),” Cook said.

Cook spoke April 27 to members of the Butte Natural Resource Damage Restoration Council. He once worked as a fisheries biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

He started his presentation with a review of the Clark Fork River’s history of being hammered by pollution from a century of mining and smelting upstream. The formerly long dead Silver Bow Creek washed pollution down from Butte.

A history-making flood in 1908 sent tailings all the way to Milltown and deposited heavy metals-laden sediments in floodplains along the way.

During the 1950s, the Anaconda Co. added Pond 3 to the Warms Springs Ponds settling network. Water quality improved somewhat. But metals pollution continued to kill fish.

Cook said events in 1960, reported to be of “undetermined magnitude,” killed fish all the way to Missoula. He said researchers put rainbow trout from a hatchery in cages in the Clark Fork.

“And they only lasted 96 hours,” he said.

Gradually, the population of brown trout, considered to be a hardy species more tolerant of warmer water temperatures and even metals, began to increase.

Superfund related remediation on the river by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality commenced in 2010. That work persists in the vicinity of Galen and is scheduled to continue downstream to Garrison until 2038.

Some observers contend the remediation work itself has negatively affected the brown trout population. Construction to excavate floodplain tailings has tended to remove riparian vegetation and the undercut banks important to trout for shade and cover.

Caleb Uerling, a fisheries biologist for FWP, said it is possible this “habitat simplification” is contributing to the decline in trout numbers in the upper Clark Fork River.

Although both he and Cook said remediation work certainly could have had an impact, neither believes it alone can explain the sharp population decline.

The other potential contributors are many, Cook said.

“There may be more than one smoking gun."

Variables include: drought, climate change, continued metals contamination, possible declines in successful spawning, dewatering, fish kills in recent years, increased water temperature, levels of dissolved oxygen, disease and more.

Water from the toxic Berkeley Pit, treated at the Horseshoe Bend Treatment Plant and tested to ensure it meets regulatory standards, is discharged upstream into Silver Bow Creek in Butte.

That first happened on Sept. 30, 2019.

According to the Atlantic Richfield Co., “strict standards for metals concentrations, pH and toxicity were established by the EPA and Montana DEQ in the Butte Mine Flooding Consent Decree to assure protection of surface water and aquatic life.”

Atlantic Richfield purchased the original polluter, the Anaconda Co., in 1977 and is on the hook for cleanup costs under federal Superfund law.

Thursday’s meeting included a presentation by Alysia Cox, an associate professor at Montana Technological University. She talked about preliminary results from a study researching potential impacts from discharge of the treated Berkeley Pit water.

She and Montana Tech students collected water samples upstream and downstream from the discharge point four times a year – for four years before the discharge began to the present and about three-and-a-half years after the discharge began.

Among other things, they found there were increases in both strontium and selenium in water downstream of the discharge.

The U.S. Geological Survey has reported that reproductive failure in fish can be a sign of selenium toxicity.

“Selenium could be something to keep an eye on,” Cox said Thursday.

In addition, the water samples also indicated an increase in water “conductivity.”

According to EPA, significant increases in conductivity might indicate that a discharge or some other source of disturbance has decreased the relative condition or health of a stream and its associated aquatic life.

“Generally, human disturbance tends to increase the amount of dissolved solids entering waters, which results in increased conductivity,” the EPA said. “Water bodies with elevated conductivity may have other impaired or altered indicators as well.”

“We don’t know if conductivity is an issue for fish,” FWP's Uerling said. “Like I said, it’s something we will want to know more about, but it would maybe take like a lab study combined with a kind of field study to understand it a little bit better.

“But it’s a variable that’s changed in Silver Bow Creek and one that we’re kind of monitoring and interested in,” he said.

“We don’t have any data that would suggest treated Pit water is impacting the Clark Fork,” Uerling added. “Most of the variables associated with the Pit water, like high conductivity, are diminished once the water passes through Warm Springs Ponds. That said, general water quality is definitely high on the list of potential factors.”

Cook concurred.

“I agree with Caleb that the Pit discharge represents only one, albeit significant, change in water quality in the Clark Fork/Silver Bow Creek system,” he said. “The timing of the start of the discharge does not line up with the drop in brown trout numbers in the Clark Fork.”

Alex Leone, restoration policy manager for the nonprofit Clark Fork Coalition, concurred that the decline in the brown population likely reflects a number of variables.

“We’ve been really trying to dig into this,” Leone said.

He noted the decline could be correlated at some level to the negative habitat impacts of Superfund remediation and its effects on riparian vegetation and streambank structure favored by trout.

In addition, he said, climate change is likely a big player.

“To be at this level right now is very troubling,” Leone said.

Meanwhile, Paul Helfrich, a PhD student at Montana Tech in Earth Science and Engineering, said Cook’s observation that the population of mountain whitefish is also in decline in the Clark Fork River made him think about disease.

He wondered specifically about the possible impact of “proliferative kidney disease,” or PKD.

According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, an increase in water temperature can increase mortality in fish infected by PKD.

“The decline of wild salmonid populations in several rivers has been attributed to PKD, which will become an emerging fish pathogen as global warming continues,” the Alaska Fish and Game reported.

Concerns about declining populations of brown trout aren’t limited to the Clark Fork River. A collaborative study by FWP and the U.S. Geological Survey found that the primary driver for population drops in several Montana rivers was declining streamflows.

Uerling said biologists knew up front that recovering populations of trout in streams so profoundly injured by mining and smelting was not going to be easy.

“We started from a baseline condition that wasn’t conducive to trout,” he said.

Cook concurred.

“It’s going to be a big task,” he said. “In a lot of places they would have just given up on having trout.”