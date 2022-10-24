 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made in Jackson Hot Springs Lodge shooting

Jimmie 'Luke' Snaric

A Cascade man made his initial appearance in Justice Court Monday after being arrested Saturday for shooting a gun into the Jackson Hot Springs Lodge near Dillon.

Jimmie “Luke” Snaric, 34, is alleged to have discharged a firearm into the Lodge after starting a fight in the bar and being asked to leave.

According to a press release from the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office, after Snaric was asked to leave the bar, “he returned to his cabin, gathered a firearm, and returned to shoot aimlessly into the Lodge and the surrounding area.”

Snaric allegedly forced his way into two occupied cabins while in possession of his pistol. He continued shooting and wandering around carrying his pistol until police arrived, the press release said. No injuries were sustained during the shooting.

He was arrested and charged with 15 counts of assault with a weapon, two accounts of aggravated burglary, two counts of criminal endangerment, and one count of criminal mischief with damage exceeding $1,500.

This amounts to 20 felony charges during the shooting.

No plea was entered Monday, and his bond was set at $250,000. He is awaiting his initial appearance in District Court.

