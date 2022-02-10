And the bear kept coming: Adventures with a legendary Montana bear biologist

We stood on the windblown, rocky shore of Hudson Bay and watched as a polar bear tested the weight-bearing capacity of fresh ice. The leader of our small group was Charles Jonkel, legendary wildlife biologist from Missoula and a fierce advocate for bears and wild country.

His sidekick, Barry Gordon, a wildlife photographer, served as bear monitor. Gordon toted a 12-gauge shotgun loaded with non-lethal cracker shells backed up by double-aught buckshot shells and slugs with the power to stop a large animal.

The cracker shells were meant to scare off a bear with a loud bang if the animal moved too close.

Equipped with binoculars, we observed the polar bear from a prudent distance and marveled at its immensity, beauty and grace.

But then one of several wildlife biologists in our group suddenly noticed another polar bear about 150 yards away. No one else had spotted it because of our singular focus on the ice-testing bear.

We turned as one to look at the new animal. It was clear in a heartbeat that this apex predator was loping quickly in our direction.

Gordon recently recalled what happened next.

“Chuck looked over at me and said, ‘Put a cracker shell in front of him.’”

Gordon aimed the shotgun in the bear’s direction and fired a cracker shell. “Bang!”

The bear kept coming.

The journey north

Our journey to Churchill, Manitoba, had begun in Missoula a few days prior during the fall of 1994. Gordon drove a Toyota pickup loaded with gear. The rest of us piled into vans that included a battered Ford Econoline and a Dodge Ram well past its prime.

We rotated drivers and pushed straight through to The Pas, Manitoba, a trip of about 30 hours. No one really slept.

We spent the night in sleeping bags on the gym floor of an elementary school. Jonkel set a playful but respectful tone. No one really slept.

The next day we boarded a train that crawled along tracks rippled by sub-arctic frost heaves. Jonkel boarded the train with an elk roast and fruit and happily fed anyone aboard, not just participants of the polar bear expedition.

The train crew knew Jonkel from past journeys, and their affection for him was obvious.

The train slowed and stopped whenever a trapper or hunter had built a fire along the railbed to signal they had pelts or other cargo to load.

The trip to Churchill took about 24 hours. No one really slept.

Finally, we bunked at the Churchill Northern Studies Centre. I ended up on a top bunk. Not ideal. I learned the next day that my snoring sounded like a polar bear with one massive paw caught in a steel trap. No one else slept.

After breakfast we boarded an old school bus and went looking for polar bears. It didn’t take long to find one. Or, as it turned out, two.

Jonkel and Gordon realized that the first cracker shell had zero impact.

“Chuck said, ‘Give him another one,’” Gordon recalled.

He raised the shotgun and fired. This time there was a momentary hitch in the bear’s forward progress but then it kept loping in long strides.

I watched Jonkel to see what he would do. I had learned years before that during an encounter with a grizzly bear running is a bad option.

Suddenly, Jonkel yelled, “Run!”

We sprinted toward the school bus and piled in. The bear kept coming. Ultimately, the huge polar bear stood on its hind legs, placed its front paws on the roof of the bus and gazed at us through the windows as though we were a handy alternative to seals or sardines in a can.

Polar bears typically turn up in force in the vicinity of Churchill in the fall as Hudson Bay begins to freeze, setting the stage for seal hunting.

This bear eventually wandered off.

Jonkel, who had encountered innumerable polar bears and grizzlies through the years, later told Gordon the bear that chased us displayed memorably aggressive behavior.

One final adventure

More adventures followed. Jonkel taught us how to build an igloo. He encouraged a few of us to pay for tundra buggy excursions that promised safe and close-up viewing of bears for eco-tourists. He wanted to know whether the buggy operators were illegally feeding the animals to lure them for photo opportunities.

I witnessed no direct feeding. Yet the animals sauntered over in response to the strong scent of the chili served us for lunch.

Our time in Churchill ended. We boarded the train to return to The Pas and the waiting vans.

One final adventure loomed.

The train arrived in The Pas in the dead of night. A blizzard was blowing. The train crew implored Jonkel to spend the night instead of immediately departing for Missoula. If it’s possible to be both polite and gruff at the same time, Jonkel said he was sticking to routine.

We headed for home. Our little caravan hadn’t gotten far when one van hit a patch of black ice, slid off the road and flipped.

A passenger in that van was bleeding from a small head wound. But everyone else was OK. A group effort got the van turned right-side up. The top was partially caved-in but we pushed it back to a facsimile of normal. The van’s engine cranked without complaint. A check of fluids determined the vehicle just might make it back to Missoula.

I was volunteered to be one member of the crew taking on that task. The passenger side door was partly sprung, which meant cold air rushed in. A few square feet of Manitoba prairie adorned the roof. About two hours after hitting the road the van’s heater quit. No one really slept.

We made it to Missoula and parted ways with indelible memories.

Charles Joseph “Chuck” Jonkel died on April 12, 2016. His death triggered an avalanche of tributes from wildlife biologists and people like me who knew him only in passing yet were deeply impressed, not only by his knowledge and dedication to bears, but also by his integrity and humanity.

Jonkel’s generosity of spirit enriched countless lives, including creatures with two legs and those with four.

With thanks to Frank Tyro, director of "Walking Bear Comes Home," and to Barry Gordon, wildlife photographer, for their memories of Churchill and their adventures with Jonkel and for photographs courtesy of Tyro and the Great Bear Foundation.

