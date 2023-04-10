PRE-PRODUCTION FOR MONTANA TECH FILM

An $8,500 grant from The Foundation for Montana History will fund pre-production of Montana Technological University's film project, "The Geological Story of The Corps of Discovery in Montana," which will shed new light on geological discoveries made on Lewis and Clark's Expedition.

REHABILITATION OF STONEWALL HALL IN VIRGINIA CITY

A special one off $20,000 grant from The Foundation to the Montana Heritage Commission will help stabilize and rehabilitate historic Stonewall Hall in Virginia City. This building served as Montana's original territorial capitol building from 1865-1875 and is an important piece of the state's early history.

VIRGINIA CITY FILM

A $7,500 grant from The Foundation will help the Thompson-Hickman County Library in Virginia City produce a graphically rich manuscript called "100 Years of Keeping Time: A Preservation Success Story," highlighting the Virginia City community's successful preservation efforts over the last century.

SITE ASSESSMENT OF ROBBER'S ROOST CABIN IN VIRGINIA CITY

A $7,650 grant from The Foundation will build on a 2021 grant to conduct a site assessment of historic Robber's Roost cabin in Virginia City, called the Robber's Roost Structural Stabilization and Archaeological Investigation. This will help the Virginia City Preservation Alliance stabilize the building's foundation and balcony.