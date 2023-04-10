Related to this story

Most Popular

Corvallis rescue horse goes viral

Corvallis rescue horse goes viral

When Jasmin Shinn of Corvallis got the call on March 25 about a neglected Belgian draft horse being sold at auction, she bought the mare sight unseen.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Four killed as avalanche sweeps across the French Alps