March 2023 at the Animal Shelter
These March statistics are from the Butte Animal Shelter, 699 Centennial Ave. The information is provided by the shelter.
DOGS:
- Number of dogs turned in by owners: 1
- Picked up and turned in by citizens: 9
- Picked up by animal control officer: 41
- Adopted: 1
- Reclaimed by their owners: 41
- Sent to Foster/Rescue: 5 (foster); 2 (transfer)
- Died/euthanized: 2 (euthanized); 1 (died)
CATS:
- Number of cats turned in by owners: 3
- Picked up and turned in by citizens: 5
- Picked up by Animal Control Officer: 22
- Adopted: 16
- Reclaimed by their owners: 2
- Sent to Foster/Rescue: 0
- Died/euthanized: 1 (euthanized)