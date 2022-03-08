Regional snowpack down from last month

Snowpack percentages in southwest Montana went down from both last month and this month last year.

Most of Montana’s snowpack percentages decreased from last month, with northwest Montana being an exception, according to percentages reported March 1 by the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman.

“Last year, much of the seasonal snowpack was recovered during February and we all hoped for the same this year,” said NRCS hydrologist Eric Larson. “Unfortunately, the snowpack was overall in better shape on March 1 last year than it is now.”

This news comes after snowpack percentages reported Feb. 1 were higher than they were at the same time in 2021. The snowpack in the Upper Clark Fork River Basin is at 88% of normal as of March 1, whereas it was at 91% of normal on Feb. 1 and 102% in March this time last year.

The Jefferson River Basin’s snowpack is at 83% of normal as of March 1, was 90% on Feb. 1 and 95% this time last year.

The Madison River Basin’s snowpack is at 81% of normal as of March 1, was at 94% of normal on Feb. 1 and 90% this time last year.

A ridge of high pressure that blocked Pacific moisture from the Rocky Mountain Region was the main cause of the lower snowpack percentages, according to a March 7 press release from the NRCS.

There are still a couple of months in which the snowpack will play a crucial role in the health of the rivers and the people and animals that rely on them for water. For Basins low in snow to meet their typical snowpack peaks, they will need “well above normal precipitation over the next couple of months,” the press release said.

While the chances of this become less likely as the season goes on, it’s not impossible or unprecedented, Larson said.

Snowpack starts to accumulate in the fall and peaks in April to early May at the latest, said Larson. When it melts, it provides water in the summer months. Eighty to 90% of Montana’s water supply comes from snowpack, according to Larson.

The six to 10 day outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center predicts snowfall and below-average temperatures, so the snowpack percentages in March might fare better if that proves true.

March and April are generally big months for water year precipitation, especially east of the Continental Divide, and Mar. 1 streamflow forecasts seem to indicate there will be below-normal streamflows in southwest Montana and near to above-normal west of the Continental Divide and along the Rocky Mountain Front in April through July.

“If spring weather warms up quickly, streams could peak early and have less water to deliver through the summer,” Larson said. “Conversely, if it stays cool- and if more snow arrives next week as predicted- the water supply picture could be better.”

Additional information can be found online at www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/mt/snow/.

