‘Ready for prime time’: Story of Butte to officially launch at Montana Folk Fest

After months of preparation and work, the virtual tour app Story of Butte will launch Friday in time for the Montana Folk Festival in Butte.

The app, which is also available online, is a collaboration largely between the Butte Citizens for Preservation and Revitalization and the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives. Story of Butte went live a few weeks ago, which its steering committee considers its soft-launch, and it is now publicizing what it considers its official launch, said Nancy Woodruff, Butte CPR member and one of the driving forces behind the app.

The app has been a work in progress since November 2021, and received a $7,500 grant from Humanities Montana in March 2022, as well as 287 articles from the Montana Historical Society. Since then, Story of Butte went live and added new content from writers and historians chosen by the app’s steering committee, bringing the story count up to 296, according to a press release.

“It’s come together so quick,” said Aubrey Jaap, director of the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives. “It’s been amazing, from talking about it and hoping we’d get funding for it, to now — it’s live.”

The app allows users to click on certain historical spots in Butte and read articles about that place. Some places or topics will have a series of articles about them organized as “tours,” which will enable people to go from physical place to physical place as they read each article. Users can also go on tours from the comfort of their homes.

“We’re ready for prime time,” Woodruff said.

Although the website is live now, this is a continuing project, Jaap said. She said the steering committee hopes to add “key features on there into the fall and forever.”

“We already have great guided tours of various sites in Butte, and this is adding another tool for visitors to access information about what there is to see here,” said Maria Pochervina, director of the Butte Convention and Visitors Bureau and a member of the Story of Butte steering committee. “People love learning about Butte’s history, and it gives them a reason to stay longer or to come back again.”

The app and website include 12 articles about the headframes of Butte, which includes a history of each mine that still has a headframe, Woodruff said

“There’s no shortage of stories,” she added.

Some tours in the works include one about Butte-born stuntman Evel Knievel, the lynching of union organizer Frank Little, the geology of buildings in Butte, the buildings of Montana Technological University, Irish neighborhoods and women in Butte.

One interesting feature of the app is a “nearby stories” column on its homepage, so users can see what tours are close by.

The map has pins to show users where the various tours are in Butte, Woodruff said, and there’s a geo-location button so users can see where they are on the map.

“It’s another way to see what’s close to you or how far you are from something,” she said.

Woodruff said the steering committee has plans to hand out stickers with the app’s QR code on them during Folk Festival.

Story of Butte is run through Curatescape, a nonprofit web and app framework founded at Ohio's Cleveland State University. Over a dozen other towns and cities, including Spokane, Cincinnati and Napa have used the platform to put their history online.

The free app is available in the Apple App and Google Play Store, and the website is storyofbutte.org.