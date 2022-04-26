Ramsay student receives accolades for science fair project

Ramsay School sixth-grader Adelaide Thomson won a gold ribbon at the 67th Annual Montana State Science Fair March 28 for her project “Dirty Pipes.”

But that’s not all. She also won the Peterson Grand Award for sixth grade physical science and was nominated to compete in the 2022 Broadcom MASTERS, a national middle school STEM competition put on by the Society for Science. MASTERS stands for Math, Applied Science, Technology, and Engineering for Rising Stars.

When asked how she felt about earning these awards, Thomson said, “I didn’t really think about that. I just had a lot of fun.”

The inspiration behind Thomson’s project came from her noticing the water from the modules, where the sixth- through eighth-graders go to class, tasted “different” than the water in the main building.

Thomson said that some of her friends also thought the water in the modules tasted soapy, like chemicals or left a lingering nausea headache after drinking it. When her school science fair came around, she thought it would be a great opportunity to get to the bottom of why the water from the modules tasted different than the water in the main building.

She tested for chlorine, lead and copper in the modules, and compared it against data for the different water sources in the main building that were provided by her father, who works at Water & Environmental Technologies. She also asked students from each grade what the water in the modules tasted like to them and graphed the results.

Thomson said the reason she chose to test for these contaminants was because she saw “some of the signs” that indicated the contaminants might be in the water, such as foggy water, scum and discolored rings around the sink.

“I actually had a lot of fun with the chlorine because we could self-test it,” Thomson said. “I had a testing kit, and it’s a colorimeter, so it was a lot of fun because I liked watching the colors change.”

The results? Inconclusive. The water samples she collected from the modules were low for all three contaminants she tested for, whereas the data from WET for the main building were higher, but below action levels.

She won first place in her grade for physical science at her school science fair for her project, and the first place winners for the grades were invited to compete at the Montana State Science Fair at the University of Montana.

Thomson chose to go, and spent a long day waiting for her work to be judged. The categories at the state fair were divided by grade level and whether the project was physical or biological science.

The next day, the results of the fair were announced on a Zoom call. Thomson herself was unable to tune in because she was in class, but her mom, Amy Thomson participated.

“I just had it going in the background, and I had no expectations,” Thomson said of the Zoom call. “And then I heard her name.”

Adelaide Thomson wasn’t the only Ramsay School student to receive a ribbon at the Montana State Science Fair, but she was the only one to receive a Peterson Grand Award and a nomination to the Broadcom MASTERS.

"I was really impressed with the science projects this year," said Kim Snodgrass, who helped the students with their science projects. "And I knew the student would excel from all grades."

Alex Cranney won a silver ribbon in sixth-grade biological science, Trace Knighten won a gold ribbon in seventh-grade physical science, Karissa Shope won a bronze ribbon in seventh-grade physical science and Shayna Callarman won a gold ribbon in eighth-grade physical science.

“They all did great,” said Ramsay School Principal Chris Kellogg. “We’re pretty happy with it.”

If Thomson were to do this project again next year, she said she would test the water for iron, hydrogen sulfide and coliform bacteria. Although she will be going to another school next year, she said she could pass the project on to a younger student who wants to take it on, or she could come back and do it herself.

To be part of the Broadcom MASTERS, students must fill out an application and submit their project. The top 300 projects submitted will be chosen and announced on Sept. 7. Thomson said she intends to apply.

Of the 300, 30 finalists will be chosen to receive $500 and go on an all-expenses-paid to Washington D.C. with a parent or guardian “to showcase their projects, compete in teams and visit sites that celebrate innovation through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics,” according to the Society for Science’s website.

If selected to be in the top 30 finalists, Thomson will be eligible to win more prizes at the Broadcom MASTERS.

"We're proud of Addie," Snodgrass said. "And I hope she takes this as far as she can."

