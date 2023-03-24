Local frequent flyers who have had to travel to Helena or Bozeman to catch a flight and lament Butte’s lack of accessible air travel aren't alone. The Butte-Silver Bow Tourism Business Improvement District Board of Trustees and the Bert Mooney Airport Authority Board have taken notice.

This week, three out of seven members of the TBID board and two out of five members of the Airport Authority Board met privately to discuss potentially adding a second flight to the Bert Mooney Airport, and how they would make this happen.

Right now, the only flight available out of the airport is to Salt Lake City. The airport did have a second flight to Denver, but lost it in 2022 due to a pilot shortage.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher; executive director of the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce Stephanie Sorini; director of the Butte-Silver Bow Convention & Visitors Bureau and Executive Secretary of the Tourism Business Improvement District Maria Pochervina; Butte-Silver Bow Community and Economic Development director Karen Byrnes; and Zach Ringsak of Senator Jon Tester’s office were also in attendance.

At a gathering of a few members of each board and the aforementioned players Wednesday, some members of the board discussed logistics to getting a contract and adding another flight. To raise the money, the board members discussed possibly raising the bed tax at hotels to $2, a dollar increase from its current amount.

A bed tax is a fee collected by a city, county or other municipality for each night someone rents a room in a hotel, motel or other temporary lodging place.

The issue arises because some members don’t want to put the cart before the horse: they don’t want to raise money when they don’t have a concrete thing, such as a contract, to raise money for. However, other members pointed out, they need to prove they have the money before an airline will enter into a contract with them.

One reason Butte residents go to Bozeman or Helena to fly is because the flights in Butte are more expensive and it’s cheaper to go to Helena and pay $100 for parking than fly out of Butte, said Bert Mooney Airport Assistant Manager Rick Ryan at the gathering.

Another reason is because the time the flight is leaving or coming back is limited and inconvenient.

If there was another flight, Butte’s low parking cost could be an advantage to flyers from Helena and Bozeman. But the short-term goal is for more Butte residents to be able to utilize their local airport.

Pochervina said that right now, the Bozeman, Missoula, Kalispell and Helena airports can add flights more easily than Butte, and the boards want to see if Butte has a chance to follow suit. But, even if it did become a possibility, the airport is “years and years off” from adding a flight.

When asked when such meetings about adding a flight will be made public, Pochervina said, “Not until we kind of figure out what’s out there for us.”

According to Montana open meeting laws, if less than a majority — known in the law as a quorum — of a board meets, it does not legally qualify as a meeting and therefore does not have to be publicly posted beforehand and can be closed off to the public and the press, according to Montana Freedom of Information Hotline consulting attorney and board member, Mike Meloy.

The members can’t make any decisions at these meetings, or discuss how they’re going to make decisions in follow-up meetings, but they can discuss and share information.

The TBID board and Airport Authority boards seem to have been keeping the number of members from each board to less than a quorum at gatherings to use this law to avoid having to publicly post the meetings, and have been rotating which members attend each time.

University of Montana School of Journalism Director and Montana Lee Banville, who is also on the Montana Freedom of Information Hotline, said there was a case similar to this decided last year, Associated Press v. Usher, in which the Montana Supreme Court ruled 6-1 that legislative bodies can hold closed-door meetings when a quorum is not present.

Banville said this case essentially “created a roadmap” for public entities to skirt open meeting laws, and it sounded like the TBID and Airport Authority boards were doing that.

Pochervina said that a few members from the TBID board are attending the gatherings each week because the board consists of hotel owners who are traveling and often, the whole board can’t meet in person and has to meet over Zoom.

She said the boards aren’t intentionally trying to keep the meetings from the public, and they’re purely informational and no decisions have been made at them.

Also, she said the meetings don’t need to be public because the airport doesn’t want to lose its federal funding and doesn’t want Delta Airlines and SkyWest Airlines to pull the one flight Butte already has if it hears the Bert Mooney airport is looking into potentially adding other airlines.

There will be another meeting next week, but the board members did not publicly state when or where exactly.