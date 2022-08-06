Post Roe in Butte: Protests endure, healthcare accessible for now

When the 1973 abortion rights ruling Roe v. Wade was overturned in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on June 24, people all over the country, and world, took notice, and Butte is no exception.

There was an impromptu protest at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse that day, and the following Monday, about 20 people attended a meeting at the Imagine Butte Resource Center to organize a demonstration in the Fourth of July Parade.

Around 200 people showed up to protest at the Butte courthouse June 30 —the Thursday before the parade — and later headed to the IBRC to make signs.

At the parade, most people were supportive, although there were some people flipping them off, participants said.

Since then, there have been protests at the courthouse every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m., with some even coming out in the rain to protest the overturning of Roe.

Butte resident Joan Stennick who’s been organizing the protests, called abortion rights a “bellwether of American democracy.”

“I’d feel ashamed if I didn’t represent that at a time like this,” she said.

Toni Seccomb of Butte, who’s attended some of the protests, said she had a friend in Idaho whose fetus died while she was four or five months pregnant. Although this was before Roe was overturned, it was past when women in Idaho could legally seek an abortion.

The pregnancy was wanted, but it can be unsafe “for a woman to wait for the pregnancy to deliver on its own with a second trimester loss,” according to UC Davis Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

This is because of a high chance of significant bleeding when a pregnancy in the second trimester delivers on its own at home, and in the case a woman doesn’t deliver on her own for four weeks or more, women are at a much higher risk for “significant bleeding if she waits for a long time after the fetal demise to deliver the pregnancy,” the website states.

Lucy Hahm, who’s attended the protests and marched in the Butte's Independence Day Parade, said she’s been “fighting since (she) was 16 years old.”

“Women have been bumped back,” she said. “It’s like we’re fighting for the right to vote all over again.”

Calvin Murphy said that with Butte’s “rich history of organizing,” it makes sense to him that protests are enduring.

“It’s something I never thought would actually come to the state level,” Murphy said of abortion rights. “There are so many things I didn’t speak out about and make my views known, but this is kind of the final straw. If not now, when?”

LOCAL TRENDS

Tina Randall, the community health division director of the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, said the family planning clinic hasn’t seen any changes in services or demographics since the overturning of Roe.

Randall said when the family planning clinic refers patients interested in sterilization like tubal ligation, they’re referred to Pintler Family Medicine in Anaconda, which also provides services at the Southwest Montana Community Health Center.

St. James Healthcare doesn’t perform vasectomies or sterilizations because it’s guided by the Catholic Church’s Ethical Religious Directives.

“Catholic hospitals are prohibited from providing direct sterilization under the ERDs, issued by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and enforced by local bishops,” a spokesperson for St. James said. “Procedures that induce sterility are permitted when their direct effect is the cure or alleviation of a present and serious pathology, and a simpler treatment is not available. The ERDs are designed to enhance and protect the dignity of the human person and the sanctity of life.”

The growth of Catholic hospitals in the United States has been a cause of concern for some abortion rights activists, who worry that the growth of these hospitals will restrict access to reproductive health care like birth control for patients, especially in rural areas or areas with only one hospital, according to a recent article by the Associated Press.

There are currently 654 Catholic hospitals in the U.S, including 299 with obstetric services, according to the Catholic Health Association.

Butte Urologist Dr. Terrence Scott said he hasn’t seen an increase in vasectomies since Roe was overturned. Dr. Frank Raiser, general surgery specialist at Silver Bow Surgical Associates, said he also hasn’t had an increase in vasectomies in the past several weeks since Roe was overturned, but has seen an increase in the last 18 months, which he attributes to COVID-19.

“There was not an onslaught of people calling the next day or anything,” he said.

Raiser said he thinks he does about three or four vasectomies a month. “Compared to four or five years ago, that’s probably doubled.”

He also said Silver Bow Surgical doesn’t perform female sterilizations because it’s outside the scope of what they do.

“It hasn’t been very long,” Raiser said. “We may well see an increase, but haven’t yet.”

Julie Endy, executive director of the New Hope Pregnancy Center, said the clinic hasn’t seen any changes in services either, and she doesn’t expect to.

Endy said New Hope provides information on all three pregnancy options, but sees an estimated one or two patients who decide on abortion out of an estimated 100 patients yearly. The center doesn’t give out referrals for sterilizations and abortions.

New Hope is a life-affirming clinic that offers a range of services including free pregnancy tests, free limited OB ultrasounds, parenting classes and ways for parents to earn points for clothes and other baby items.

According to Christian pro-life pregnancy organization the Charlotte Lozier Institute, life-affirming clinics are those that “focus on alternatives to abortion and help empower a woman to welcome her child into the world.”

New Hope also operates a foster closet for foster families, free emergency diapers and formula samples.

“We’re pro-love here,” Endy said. “We won’t be out protesting or anything like that because we want people to come here and we want this to be a loving place.”

In Montana, an abortion may be performed at or after viability only in cases of life endangerment or severely compromised health.

Since Dobbs, Planned Parenthood of Montana has restricted giving medication-assisted abortions to patients from states with abortion bans.

There are five clinics in Montana that provide abortion services, including Blue Mountain Clinic in Missoula, All Families Healthcare in Whitefish, and Planned Parenthood Clinics in Great Falls, Billings and Helena.

STATE AND NATION WIDE

Since Roe was overturned, Congress has introduced a number of bills both into the state and national legislature.

In 2021, Gov. Greg Gianforte passed three laws restricting access to abortion, including a "pain-capable" abortion ban — defined as after 20 weeks of pregnancy. A Montana district court has temporarily blocked enforcement of that law.

The other laws Gianforte passed were requiring health care providers to give pregnant women the opportunity to view an ultrasound before performing an abortion, and placing several restrictions on abortion pills, including requiring that they be administered in-person rather than through telehealth.

Gianforte has also urged the Montana Supreme Court to reconsider Armstrong v. State, a 1999 decision that protected pre-viability abortions on the grounds that the Montana constitution guarantees residents the right to privacy against government interference.

So far, the Women’s Health Protection Act, which prohibits governmental restrictions on access to abortion services has passed the House, and so has the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, which “prohibits anyone acting under state law from interfering with a person's ability to access out-of-state abortion services, including medication-assisted abortion.

The Access to Birth Control Act — which ensures prescribers have the ability to prescribe certain drugs, offer abortion services via telemedicine and provide abortion services immediately when the provider determines a delay risks the patient's health – has been introduced in Congress.

Another bill that’s been introduced, the Child Tax Credit for Pregnant Moms Act, would make it so that pregnant moms can claim their unborn child on their tax returns.

At a recent press conference for Monica Tranel, a Democrat vying for Montana’s second House of Representatives seat, a couple of Butte veterans encouraged Tranel to speak about reproductive rights, and spoke out about it themselves.

Retired Navy veteran Tom Goyette likened abortion restrictions to slavery. “Forcing someone to put 20 years of their life into a belief, not a fact a belief – that’s slavery,” Goyette said.

"No one is forcing a woman who’s opposed to abortion to have one.”

Tranel spoke about Struck v. Secretary of Defense, which the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg worked on when she was a practicing attorney. In the case, Ginsburg challenged an Air Force rule on behalf of Air Force Captain Susan Struck, which required that pregnant women either had to terminate their pregnancies or be discharged.

Struck got pregnant while working as a nurse in Vietnam, and wanted to have the baby and keep her job.

In December 1972, the military changed its policy and let Struck remain on active duty, but that policy didn’t come soon enough for veterans like Eileen Greb of Butte, who was forced to give up her commission in August of 1972 when she became pregnant and had to decide between her baby and her job.

Greb highlighted that the Dobbs decision could have adverse ramifications for women serving in the military now.

“It makes me so angry,” she said of the Dobbs decision.