Police blotter

Butte police reports

Early Friday

Following an incident early Friday morning, Thomas Manuel Reighard, 47, of Butte, was jailed for felony partner or family member assault and the misdemeanor offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.

It is alleged that Reighard went to a residence in the 1600 block of Gaylord and caused an injury to a woman. He also had a pipe in his possession.

Felony stalking

At around 8 p.m. Thursday, Tory Lee Cooper, 42, of Butte, was arrested on three warrants for violation of a protective order. He was also taken in for felony violation of a protective order, along with felony stalking.

According to the police report, Cooper had repeated unwanted contact with a woman who had a protective order against him.

Robbery, burglary

A Butte man reportedly entered a group home in the 900 block of California Street and proceeded to hit a resident on the head. He then allegedly took a cell phone, a pack of cigarettes, and a computer box from inside the home.

Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, officers arrested Joshua Lee Foster, 32, for felony robbery and felony aggravated burglary.

Thursday DUI

Traylene Paige Campbell, 28, of Butte was reportedly involved in two separate accidents early Thursday night. The first incident took place near the intersection of Holmes Avenue and Busch Street, and the other near Holmes and Harrison avenues.

At 7 p.m., Campbell was stopped at the scene of the second accident and officers determined she had been drinking. Taken to the Butte Detention Center, she failed a Breathalyzer test and was jailed for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Punched a car

Misty Dawn Sprague, 41, and homeless, was taken to just before 6 p.m. Thursday. It is alleged that while in the 2200 block of Harrison Avenue, Sprague allegedly punched a vehicle, causing a dent in the fender. When investigating officers tried to arrest her, she took off running and then resisted their attempts to handcuff her.

Sprague was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.