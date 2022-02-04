Police blotter: Probation violations; MHP possession arrest; criminal trespass; yelling at passersby

Probation violations

During an investigation at 5 a.m. Friday at the Tripp & Dragstedt Apartments, 436 S. Main St., officers came upon Christian Kaitlin Dumaine, 32, of Butte. Dumaine had a criminal contempt warrant out of Butte Justice Court. He was also taken to jail for felony probation violation.

Shane Warren Albracht, 28, of Butte was arrested by Anaconda police for a felony probation violation out of Butte-Silver Bow. He was transported to the Butte jail Thursday afternoon.

MHP arrest

At about 8 p.m. Thursday, Michelle Elizabeth Davis, 36, of Butte was arrested on Interstate 90 by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

She was jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (refusal), possession of drug paraphernalia, no liability insurance in effect, and driving while privilege to do so has been suspended or revoked.

Off to jail

On Thursday morning, Aspen Dawn Cleland, 20, of Deer Lodge was arrested during a traffic stop near the intersection of 6th and Clark.

She was taken to jail for the felony offenses of criminal contempt, probation violation and possession of dangerous drugs.

Word of warning

Reportedly, Alex Daniel Osier, 24, of Butte had already been told more than once that he was not wanted at the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St.

On Thursday morning, Osier decided to ignore that order, which led him to being arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Truck taken

It was reported at 10:30 a.m. Thursday that a tan 2002 Ford F-150 had been stolen from a residence in the 400 block of South Main Street.

Angry man

At about noon Thursday, a man standing in the 700 block of South Utah Street was yelling at passersby and trying to start fights, but he soon tired of it and left.

Casino theft

A woman accidentally left her cell phone and wallet atop a keno machine Thursday afternoon at the Quality Inn’s bar and casino, 2100 Cornell Ave. When she returned, both were gone. The items were later recovered, but $300 was missing from the wallet.

Not yet returned

A call came in at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday that a blue 2020 Hyundai Elantra had yet to be returned to Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 3825 Harrison Ave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.