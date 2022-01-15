Police blotter: Assault warrant; jailed on PFMA; sixth theft offense; 14-foot trailer stolen; porch pirates

Butte police reports

Assault warrant

At about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, at the intersection of Main and Josette streets, Kaylie McRill, 22, of Butte was jailed for eluding the police, speeding and reckless driving.

She was also wanted on a Butte City Court warrant for assault, with a bond of $1,000.

Taken into custody

Anthony David Rose, 22, of Butte was taken into custody at around 7 p.m. Thursday at the 2 Bar Lazy H RV Park just west of Rocker.

Rose was wanted on a warrant out of Butte City Court for partner or family member assault and a contempt of court warrant out of Jefferson County.

Sixth offense

Willamena Marie Billedeaux, 36, homeless, was arrested at around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Billedeaux had allegedly left the Town Pump, 3700 Harrison Ave., without paying for items totaling $23. She also had a Butte City Court warrant out for her arrest for theft. The Thursday incident was reportedly her sixth theft offense.

Trailer taken

Sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, a 14-foot ATV trailer was taken from at residence in the 600 block of South Colorado Street.

‘Porch pirates’

Well, the “porch pirates” are still out in force because several delivered packages were taken Thursday afternoon from a porch in the 700 block of South Wyoming Street.

Cars stolen

Sometime after 9 a.m. Thursday, someone ran into the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library for a few minutes and left the car running. While in the library, someone else took off in the 2004 Kia Optima. The car’s personalized plate is: DQQDLE

On Thursday afternoon, a man who spent three weeks in jail returned to his residence in the 2300 block of Walnut only to find his black Honda Accord had been stolen.

