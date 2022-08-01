 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Photos: Butte Miners ride on Firetruck after winning Class A Legion Baseball State Championship

Photos: Butte Miners ride on Firetruck after winning Class A Legion Baseball State Championship

080222-stnd-nws-miners

Coach Luke Stajcar, left, Sean Ossello, center-left, George Riojas, center-right, head coach Jim LeProwse and the Butte Miners take a ride on Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 on Monday after winning the Montana American Legion Class A State Championship Tournament in Belgrade on Sunday, 12-2 over the Billings Cardinals. With the win, the Miners travel to Vernal, Utah, on Thursday for the American Legion Baseball Northwest Class A Regional Tournament. The tournament banquet is Thursday evening and their first game is at 1 p.m. on Friday against Oregon’s Class A representative.
The Butte Miners take a ride on Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 on Monday after winning the Montana American Legion Class A State Championship Tournament in Belgrade on Sunday, 12-2 over the Billings Cardinals. With the win, the Miners travel to Vernal, Utah, on Thursday for the American Legion Baseball Northwest Class A Regional Tournament. The tournament banquet is Thursday evening and their first game is at 1 p.m. on Friday against Oregon’s Class A representative.
