 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Photos: Butte Miners ride on fire truck after winning Class A Legion baseball state championship

Photos: Butte Miners ride on fire truck after winning Class A Legion baseball state championship

  • 0
080222-stnd-nws-miners

Coach Luke Stajcar, left, Sean Ossello, center-left, George Riojas, center-right, head coach Jim LeProwse and the Butte Miners take a ride on Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 on Monday after winning the Montana American Legion Class A State Championship Tournament in Belgrade on Sunday, 12-2 over the Billings Cardinals. With the win, the Miners travel to Vernal, Utah, on Thursday for the American Legion Baseball Northwest Class A Regional Tournament. The tournament banquet is Thursday evening and their first game is at 1 p.m. on Friday against Oregon’s Class A representative.
080222-stnd-nws-miners

Coach Luke Stajcar, left, Sean Ossello, center-left, George Riojas, center-right, head coach Jim LeProwse and the Butte Miners take a ride on Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 on Monday after winning the Montana American Legion Class A State Championship Tournament in Belgrade on Sunday, 12-2 over the Billings Cardinals. With the win, the Miners travel to Vernal, Utah, on Thursday for the American Legion Baseball Northwest Class A Regional Tournament. The tournament banquet is Thursday evening and their first game is at 1 p.m. on Friday against Oregon’s Class A representative.
080222-stnd-nws-miners

Coach Luke Stajcar, left, Sean Ossello, center-left, George Riojas, center-right, head coach Jim LeProwse and the Butte Miners take a ride on Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 on Monday after winning the Montana American Legion Class A State Championship Tournament in Belgrade on Sunday, 12-2 over the Billings Cardinals. With the win, the Miners travel to Vernal, Utah, on Thursday for the American Legion Baseball Northwest Class A Regional Tournament. The tournament banquet is Thursday evening and their first game is at 1 p.m. on Friday against Oregon’s Class A representative.
080222-stnd-nws-miners

The Butte Miners take a ride on Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 on Monday after winning the Montana American Legion Class A State Championship Tournament in Belgrade on Sunday, 12-2 over the Billings Cardinals. With the win, the Miners travel to Vernal, Utah, on Thursday for the American Legion Baseball Northwest Class A Regional Tournament. The tournament banquet is Thursday evening and their first game is at 1 p.m. on Friday against Oregon’s Class A representative.
080222-stnd-nws-miners

Coach Luke Stajcar, left, Sean Ossello, center-left, George Riojas, center-right, head coach Jim LeProwse and the Butte Miners take a ride on Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Ladder 1 on Monday after winning the Montana American Legion Class A State Championship Tournament in Belgrade on Sunday, 12-2 over the Billings Cardinals. With the win, the Miners travel to Vernal, Utah, on Thursday for the American Legion Baseball Northwest Class A Regional Tournament. The tournament banquet is Thursday evening and their first game is at 1 p.m. on Friday against Oregon’s Class A representative.

Currently, I am a student at Columbia College Chicago studying photojournalism. Additionally, I am a former Visuals Intern at The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Va. I'm reachable at trent.sprague@mtstandard.com or on Twitter: @tspraguephoto

0 Comments
2
1
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Polio found in New York wastewater month before confirmed cases emerged

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News