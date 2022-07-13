Open AIR exhibits art from Montana artists-in-residence at IBRC

Upon walking into the Foreground Gallery in the Imagination Butte Resource Center on Park Street, there are many different pieces of art. There are paintings, drawings, a comic strip, a poem, a large, shimmery fabric that hangs from the ceiling, and a couple of videos, all courtesy of “Toward a Totality of Effect,” an exhibition showing work from Open AIR Montana’s 2021 residencies.

Missoula resident John Knight, who curated the show, said the location of this first exhibition is a great one because it can reach people in Helena, Bozeman and Great Falls. Open AIR’s exhibition is historically in western Montana, and this is sort of an “expansion eastward.”

The artist-in-residence program has given artists from all over the country the opportunity to spend four to six weeks in towns in western Montana, honing their craft and creating new pieces.

Open AIR has residency partners in a variety of locations including Missoula, Lolo, Polson, Philipsburg and the Historic Clark Chateau Museum and Gallery in Butte.

“Toward a Totality of Effect”– the exhibition that shows the culmination of the residents’ work from the previous year — is on display in the Imagination Butte Resource Center through July 16.

Residents were at the Clark Chateau July 5-Aug. 9 and Sept. 20-Oct. 18 in 2021, according to Stoney Samsoe, the director of Open AIR.

Knight met with the artists during their residencies and after they left, over Zoom and via email. Between when the residencies ended and when they put up the exhibition in Butte, it’s been about a year, he said.

A conceptual artist, Knight said he originally applied to the residency as an artist. He’d worked as an independent curator in the past and organized exhibits for galleries, so he was offered a curatorial residency instead of an artist residency.

Knight said that although he’d curated shows before, this one was different.

For one thing, he was working with 22 artists instead of one or two.

“Having so many artists around the country for an extended timeline … it was a marathon,” Knight said, adding that with many of the artists, he shared a string of approximately 60 emails.

Knight said he chose the name “Toward a Totality of Effect” after Steven Parrino’s essay: "Toward Expanding the Post-Modern (After Robert Smithson)." Knight said Parrino is a very influential curator and artist for Knight, who was re-reading Parrino’s book, “THE NO TEXTS” while he curated the exhibition.

He said the title spoke to him because it encapsulates how artists are always moving toward something in their bodies of work.

“An artist is always working toward, resting toward, evaluating toward different directions in their art,” Knight said.

Maria Ylvisaker, 29, from New York, applied to the residency because she wanted to visit Montana.

“I was looking to spend some time in Montana,” Ylvisaker said. “My dad was from Montana, and I grew up visiting family there … I wanted to be there in a different way than visiting family.”

Ylvisaker, who’s been creating art for more than 10 years, said she specializes in drawing using watercolors and markers and print making.

While she worked on a few pieces during her residency in Missoula, the one on display at the exhibition is a triptych — a painting on three separate panels, meant to be appreciated together. The name of the work is “Missoula 5.”

One thing Ylvisaker said she enjoyed about the residency was meeting artists of all different media. “There were people working with textiles, poetry, cartooning, flag making,” she said.

Missoula-based artist Nico Larsen, 27, attended the residency in Butte while she was in her second trimester of pregnancy.

She said she found out she was expecting a week or two before she found out she’d been accepted into the program. She ultimately decided to go.

“I’d never spent any time in Butte before, but I’d heard so much about it and wanted the chance to go out there,” Larsen said. “Having a new baby, I wasn’t going to be able to do something like this on my own for a while.”

Larsen, who went to college for painting, said the residency allowed her to explore painting again, which she enjoyed. She also enjoyed doing the Art Walk, she said.

“I was super nervous going into the art walk knowing that was going to be an aspect of the residency because I’m very introverted,” Larsen said. “All these wonderful Butte artists showed up and I got to meet a bunch of people and talk about my paintings. It was a great experience”

Larsen said the residency was a great and peaceful experience. She said she drew about 10 drawings while she was here, but specializes in tapestry weaving.

She said she brought her big loom with her. One of her pieces in the exhibition is a woven piece called “Rabbits Warren.”

Larsen’s other work on display at the exhibition is called “My Meat Heart (Dogmother),” which is a colored pencil drawing of a dog feeding seven nursing pups, while growling. She got the idea from a video of a dog nursing her pups and took screenshots of it.

“She’s beautiful from a distance and then is really aggressive and protecting them,” Larsen said.

Knight said the best part of the residency for him was “building personal and professional relationships with really wonderful artists” and breaking into the Montana arts scene.

“The arts ecology in Montana is different than in bigger cities,” said Knight, who has curated shows in Los Angeles and Portland. “And it’s great that it’s different.”

Although “Toward a Totality of Effect” will hold an exhibition in Missoula Aug. 5-31, Knight said he likes the Butte exhibition space.

“I love that we’re in the Imagine Butte center,” Knight said. “And I love that we’re next to a coffee shop. I love that it allows us to reach a different demo[graphic] that’s not seeking out art but happen upon it and appreciate it. And that’s important.”

The second exhibition for “Toward a Totality of Effect” will be held at Gallery 709, 709 Ronan St., in Missoula. An opening reception will be held 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 5.