Ongoing economic research projects how children may fare depending on where they grew up

What is one of the biggest predictors of a child’s success? According to an interactive map created by Opportunity Insights, a research institute founded by economics professors from Harvard and Brown Universities, it could be the neighborhood they grew up in.

The “Opportunity Atlas” uses data from the United States Census Bureau and the Internal Revenue Service, tracking 20 million children across 70,000 census tracts from childhood into adulthood.

Carly Urban, an associate professor of economics at Montana State University in Bozeman, said many economists are aware of Opportunity Insights’ work. She said looking at the map for household income for all race, gender and family income pools, Montana looks to be above the country’s median in most counties.

“Which is pretty cool, because Montana’s a low-income state,” Urban said.

Urban said the first version of the Opportunity Atlas was created several years ago, and the researchers there continue to build on their research and release new versions of the map.

Categories on the atlas can be modified by parent income, child race and child gender, and can be analyzed in county and neighborhood areas.

The goal of the map is to track social mobility, and what the researchers say it proves is that the American dream no longer applies to everyone. The institute claims this data can help policymakers make real, lasting change to make sure all children can move up.

What the Opportunity Atlas is tracking most is social mobility, which is the movement of individuals, families, households or other categories of people within or between social strata in society.

STATEWIDE HIGHS AND LOWS

There are many things the Opportunity Atlas tracks, including household income, incarceration rates, teenage birth rates, high school graduation rates and college graduation rates. For all the data on the map, the atlas notes there is a margin of error for each pool and outcome.

The average household income in 2014- 2015 for children from all gender, race and family income pools now and in their mid-30s who grew up in Montana is greatest for children raised in Daniels County at $62,000, which is higher than the country median of $44,000, and lowest in Blaine County at $38,000.

The percentage of kids from all race, income and gender pools who were in jail as of April 1, 2010, and grew up in Montana is highest in Treasure County at 4.5%, which is above the country’s 1.2% median, and less than .1% in Meagher, Judith Basin, Golden Valley, Daniels, Sheridan, Richland, Prairie, Wilbaux, Fallon, Powder River, Carter and Crook counties.

The percentage of girls in Montana who claimed a dependent born when they were between the ages of 13 and 19 for all race and family-income pools is highest in Rosebud County at 26%, which is higher than the country’s median of 19%, and lowest in Fallon County at less than .1%.

The rate of people of all race, gender and income pools who grew up in Montana and have a high school degree or GED is highest in McCone and Powder River counties of over 99%, which is higher than the country’s median of 86%, and lowest in Granite and Glacier counties at 74%.

The percentage of kids who grew up in Montana and hold a four-year degree–from all race, gender and family income pools is highest in Choteau County at 62%, which is higher than the country’s median of 33%, and lowest in Rosebud County at 16%.

For both high school and college graduation rates, there was insufficient data from several counties in Montana.

AREA-SPECIFIC DATA

One thing the Opportunity Atlas shows is that in several categories, Butte-Silver Bow— which, for the purposes of the atlas includes Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Powell and Granite counties— is above the nation’s median.

Breaking this up by neighborhood, Butte-Silver Bow is split into 13 different “tracts,” which encompass all four counties.

The average household income in 2014-2015 for children who grew up in Butte-Silver Bow in all age and gender pools is $48,000, which is above the $44,000 median for the country.

For children of all genders who grew up in low-income families who grew up in Butte-Silver Bow, the predicted average is $37,000, which is above the $33,000 median. For children from middle-income families, the predicted average is $48,000, and for children from high-income families, it’s $60,000. Both of these are above the medians for the income pools, which are $43,000 and $55,000, respectively.

The tract predicted to produce the kids with the lowest household income at age 35 from all incomes and gender pools is one of the two Anaconda tracts, which includes the Old Works Golf Club, Anaconda Smelter Stack, Mine Creek, Mill Creek, Staton and part of Crackerville. Children who grow up in this area from birth to age 11 are predicted to make an average of $34,000 in household income by age 35, which is below the country’s median of $44,000.

In Silver Bow County, the neighborhood bordered by Harrison Ave., Saddle Rock Road and Mt. Highland Drive is predicted to produce kids with the highest average household income by age 35 in Butte-Silver Bow of $63,000.

The percentage of kids from all race, income and gender pools who were in jail as of April 1, 2010, and grew up in Butte-Silver Bow was .98%, which is lower than the country’s median of 1.2%. For kids of all gender and race pools from low-income families, that number is 1.6%, lower than the country’s 2.2% median.

For children from all race and gender pools from middle-income families, the incarceration rate is .83%, and for kids from high-income families, it’s .43%. Both these rates are lower than the country’s medians for each group of .99% and .44%, respectively.

The incarceration rate in Butte-Silver Bow is highest in a tract in Silver Bow County that includes Pioneer and Centerville. In this neighborhood, the incarceration rate is 3.3%.

The tract in Butte-Silver Bow with the lowest incarceration rate for these groups is a tract in Garrison, with an incarceration rate of less than 1%.

The percentage of girls in Butte-Silver Bow who claimed a dependent born when they were between the ages of 13 and 19 for all race and family income pools is 14%, which is lower than the country’s 19% median.

For women of all race pools from low-income families, the teen birth rate is 22%, which is lower than the country’s median of 29%. For women of all races from middle-income families, Butte-Silver Bow’s teen birth rate is the same as the rate for women from all race and family income pools, as is the median.

Women from high-income families and all races pools who grew up in Butte-Silver Bow have a teen birth rate of 7.7%, which is lower than the country’s 11% median.

In Butte-Silver Bow, the teen birth rate was highest in the Pioneer and Centerville tract at 25%. It was lowest in two tracts in Silver Bow County: the Harrison Ave., Saddle Rock Road tract and the tract that includes Floral Park bordered by Cobban St. The teenage birth rate in these tracts is 6.7%.

The rate of people of all race, gender and income pools who grew up in Butte-Silver Bow and have a high school degree or GED is 88%, which is higher than the country’s median of 86%.

The graduation rate for kids from all race, and gender pools from low-income families who grew up in Butte-Silver Bow is 83%, which is higher than the country’s median of 80%. For kids from middle-income families, the percentage is 88%, which is higher than the country’s median of 87%, and for high-income kids, the percentage is 92%, which is the country’s median.

The high school graduation rates in the Opportunity Atlas isn’t separated by neighborhood, only by county. For kids of all race, gender and family-income pools, Silver Bow County has the highest graduation in Butte-Silver Bow of 90%, and Granite County has the lowest of 74%. Deer Lodge and Powell Counties have high school graduation rates of 84% and 86%, respectively.

The percentage of kids who grew up in Butte-Silver Bow and hold a four-year degree from all race, gender and family-income pools is 41%, which is above the country’s 33% median. Kids who grow up in Butte-Silver Bow from low income families have a college graduation rate of 25%, which is above the country’s median of 17%.

Children of all race and gender pools from middle- and high-income families who grow up in Butte Silver-Bow have a college graduation rate of 35% and 52%, respectively. These rates are higher than the country’s median rate of 28% for kids from middle-income families and 45% for kids from high-income families.

Similar to high school graduation rates, college graduation rates on the Opportunity Atlas are separated by county, not neighborhood. For kids from all race, gender and family income pools, Silver Bow County had the highest college graduation rate for kids in the atlas’ Butte-Silver Bow area at 44%, and Deer Lodge County has the lowest at 31%.

Granite County and Powell County have college graduation rates of 33% and 34%, respectively.

According to the atlas, 21% of people raised in Butte-Silver Bow still lived in one of the Census tracts they grew up in as adults as of 2015, which is lower than the national median of 24%. Out of the area’s 13 tracts, the one in Hall has the lowest rate of people staying in the tract they grew up in at 15%, while the Anaconda tract that includes the Old Works Golf Club, Anaconda Smelter Stack, Mine Creek, Mill Creek and Staton is the highest at 29% of people.

