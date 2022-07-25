Once a Marine, always a Marine: Michael Taapken earned his dress blues

Butte resident Michael Taapken is “56 going on 22,” and has known work his whole life. Growing up poor in northern Elkhart in Indiana — the youngest of five — working was of paramount importance to Taapken and his family.

“Growing up, we were taught that if you didn’t work, you didn’t eat,” Taapken said.

He spent his early childhood on his family’s farm, and before his parents divorced when he was 11 years old, they owned a pizzeria. After his parents divorced, he lived with his mom and his dad remarried. Being a stay-at-home mom, his mother had trouble supporting Taapken and his siblings.

“I remember one day I was sick in bed,” Taapken said. “I remember I had the flu or something, but my mother brought me something to eat … and I told her I couldn’t eat it because I hadn’t worked that day.”

When Taapken was 13 or 14 years old, he had a really bad migraine, to the point where all he could do was lie on the couch with his eyes closed.

“And the only thing we had in the house — my mother made me some fried green tomatoes and my headache went away,” he said. “It was because I had not eaten in three days.”

Taapken spent his sophomore year of high school in a foster home and his junior and senior years in his own apartment, working multiple jobs to support himself. Two of his older brothers had enlisted in the Marine Corps, and he wanted to as well.

“I’ll be a Marine till the day I die,” he said.

Taapken spent his senior year going to Marine Corps meetings and trainings as part of the Delayed Entry Program, where recruits commit to enlisting at a future date, up to one year away.

He was supposed to go to boot camp June 4, 1984, a couple of days after he graduated high school, but because he’d cut his leg with a chainsaw a couple of months prior, he ended up going to boot camp in January 1985 in San Diego.

Although Taapken didn’t have much time for socializing in high school, he did experiment with marijuana, which meant he wasn’t guaranteed a military occupational specialty, and could be put wherever he was needed.

Taapken graduated number two out of boot camp, and ultimately got assigned to motor transport — which he considered a good fit, since he’d been driving on the farm since he was three.

He went back home to Indiana for two or three weeks before going to Camp Pendleton in California for six weeks of driving school. He spent five weeks in the field, first driving jeeps and pickup trucks, then Humvees, then five-ton trucks, and then tractor trailers.”

When he was asked where he wanted to be assigned, he had a choice between east coast, west coast or overseas. He knew that if he got the opportunity, he wanted to travel, so he ended up in Okinawa, Japan.

Although Taapken learned quickly not to volunteer for anything, he broke his rule when he found out the battalion commander lieutenant colonel, needed a chauffeur for three weeks while his current one was on vacation.

“Three weeks passed, the Marine came back from vacation; lieutenant colonel sent him to the motor pool and kept me,” Taapken said.

In 10 months, he drove both for the lieutenant colonel and battalion sergeant major, reaching a total of 18,000 miles over the 70-mile island of Okinawa.

He was meritoriously promoted to E-3. By the time he discharged in 1989, he reached a rank of E-5.

The lieutenant colonel wrote a letter of recommendation for Taapken, who was accepted into the Marine Security Guard Battalion in Quantico, Virginia.

After six weeks of training, the battalion went from 125 Marines on the first day, to 61 at graduation.

After that, he went into a 30-month contract and protected embassies all over the world. His first post was in Abu Dhabi.

“I turned 19 years old at Camp Pendleton, California,” Taapken said. “I turned 20 years old in Okinawa, Japan. I turned 21 years old in Kuwait. And I turned 22 years old in La Paz, Bolivia.”

Although a standard post is 15 months, he jumped at the chance to travel every time there was an opportunity.

Whenever he was at a post, he would travel to other places for a couple days when he got a break.

“I took a couple of days off, I got to go to Bangkok, Singapore, Phuket,” he said. “I did get to go to Paris and London. While I was in [La Paz, Bolivia], I got to go to Panama, Argentina, Chile, Peru. And these were just for three or four days, but I still got to go.”

And if you ask him what he was proudest of, he’d say earning his dress blues, which he did when he graduated from Quantico.

Dress blues are a dress uniform used by military. Some soldiers buy them, and many earn them. Taapken said going in, he was determined to earn them.

“I am a very humble individual,” Taapken said. “But I take a great amount of pride in my work and if I worked hard enough to earn those dress blues, I earned that title.”

He’s also proud of what he calls “breaking the chains,” meaning that once he joined the Marines, he got out of Indiana, and a life that led to jail and drugs for many people he knew growing up.

Although Taapken had his eye on a career in the military when he entered, his priorities changed, and he ultimately left because he wanted to start a family.

Since his discharge, Taapken has been many things: a single dad to three kids, a driver and manager for Cisco, a miner, and more.

Taapken moved to Butte about a year and a half ago, and currently owns the I Don’t Know Café on Main Street with his son, Jordan.

In the restaurant sits a table with a chair and decorations in honor of fallen military and first responders, a place where people can put coins that are eventually donated to Toys for Tots.

Leaving a penny means simply someone visited. A nickel indicates that person and the deceased trained at boot camp together, a dime means they served with him or her in some capacity and a quarter means they were with the soldier when he was killed.

Taapken is sometimes haunted by the fact that he survived, and is humbled by the fact that he never saw combat.

“This table is for our real heroes,” he said.

Presently, Taapken is a member of the Marine Corps League in Butte, and every week he donates three loaves of homemade banana bread, made from his mother’s recipe, to Freedom Ranch for Heroes in Wise River.