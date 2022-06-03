‘Not trying to bang the gong’: B-SB COVID-19 transmission levels high

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department issued a report and press release Friday announcing that the COVID-19 transmission levels for the county are now high, according to community level guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were 35 new cases in epi week 21, which is 100.02 per 100,000 people, a 35% increase from the previous week, when the transmission levels were medium.

An epi week, short for an epidemiological week, is a standardized method of counting weeks to allow for the comparison of data year after year.

The health department’s epidemiologist, Amanda Marinovich said that although the transmission levels are high now, it isn’t as severe as high transmission levels in the past two years.

Marinovich said that because of contact tracing, vaccines available to most people, antiviral medications for high-risk people, masks, COVID testing and the ability to stay home if you aren’t feeling well, the hospitals aren’t getting overwhelmed like they were in 2021 and 2020.

“There’s no reason for alarm bells until hospitals are overwhelmed,” Marinovich said.

However, she said that it’s still necessary to take steps to protect those in the community who are high-risk by doing things like staying up-to-date with vaccinations, handwashing, masking and social distancing.

Marinovich said it is a “communal responsibility” to help keep high-risk people safe. “If we don’t care, it makes it harder for them to participate in society,” she said.

The health department’s press release also asked employers to create an environment where it’s safe for symptomatic people to stay home.

“An employee with fever, chills, vomiting, nausea, or diarrhea should not be in contact with the public or other employees whether they have COVID-19 or some other illnesses,” the press release said.

There haven’t been any recent COVID fatalities in Butte-Silver Bow, but the total fatality number since the beginning of the pandemic is 132. There were 95 confirmed cases of influenza in Butte-Silver Bow through epi week 21, the reports from the health department said.

Marinovich said there’s been a big decrease in fatalities this year from 2021, adding that there’s only been a few in 2022.

Like the flu, Marinovich said COVID will become more regular over time, but that for the foreseeable future, it will ebb and flow.

“We’re just going to kind of see these waves until it evens out,” she said.

The press release also said that it still needs to keep track of COVID cases, like all other infectious diseases, and that people can continue to report a positive home test at the link on the Butte-Silver Bow County COVID page. It also said the FDA extended the expiration dates for the home tests by six months. For example, if the sticker on the test’s box says it expires in May 2022, it is actually good until November.

“The point is learning to live with a new virus, because it’s here to stay,” Marinovich said, adding that the press release is meant to raise awareness and encourage people to take care of themselves, but that the health department “is not trying to bang the gong or anything like that.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.