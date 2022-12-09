Nine Butte parks test for elevated levels of lead, arsenic; experts say no immediate threat to human health

Tests conducted in certain areas of nine Butte parks have revealed elevated levels of lead and arsenic, per residential standards.

Thirty-seven parks were tested, covering an area of 82 acres. Of that, 2.26 acres require remediation according to Nikia Greene, remedial project manager for the Montana Environmental Protection Agency.

Butte parks were originally tested in 1994, but in a consent decree signed in 2020, terms were set to retest the parks at more stringent levels. The testing began in June 2022.

Charlie Partridge, a toxicologist with region eight of the United States EPA, said that since the parks were originally sampled, the science has advanced and what the EPA knows about contamination in Butte has also evolved.

He added that some of the parks in Butte today are new or have moved since the first round of sampling. Therefore, the EPA performed tests through the lens of the new science while using the “most conservative approach,” meaning the EPA’s residential standards.

There are three levels the EPA uses to test heavy metal levels, Greene said. Commercial/industrial, recreational and residential, which has the lowest threshold for lead and arsenic.

“Children do use the parks and play a lot,” Partridge said. “And we want to use extra caution when children are involved.”

He said that Atlantic Richfield Company, which is footing the bill for the project, agreed immediately to go forward with testing the parks against residential standards. McAnulty said that per Atlantic Richfield policies, he couldn’t disclose the cost or a cost estimate for the project.

Greene said that the EPA is working with Butte-Silver Bow Parks & Recreation to come up with a remediation schedule.

The parks with areas in need of remediation are Cherokee Park, Clark Park, Copper Emmett Park, Koprivica Park, Lexington Garden, Rocker Park, Walkerville Park (Main/West Daly), Walkerville Park (Ryan Road) and Stodden Park, according to Atlantic Richfield’s liability manager, Mike McAnulty.

However, Partridge and Greene want to stress that the parks, as they are now, pose no threat to human health because all the contamination is below surface level.

“I really want to make sure that the public knows they can continue using the parks as they normally did, with no risk being posed with the soils on the surface,” Partridge said. “There’s no precautions that children or parents need to use.”

Partridge said that he and Greene were initially worried about what the sampling may reveal, they were pleasantly surprised with the results.

The EPA felt it was important to remediate the parks even there is no threat to human health because they never know what the future holds. For example, if playground equipment were moved and brought up contaminants closer to the surface during that process, then kids could possibly become exposed to metals that they weren’t previously, according to Partridge.

According to McAnulty, remediation at the parks will being in 2023.

All the parks tested were within the area of the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit, but after that remediation is done, Atlantic Richfield, in coordination with the EPA and Department of Environmental Quality, will look at sampling and remediating a second set of parks, Greene said.