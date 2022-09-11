New Mother Lode staff excited for future

This year has been one of change and new faces for the Mother Lode Theatre, with three staff members coming on board since January.

In the lobby of the performing arts center sits a large, mobile white board marked with different-colored sticky notes listing items the staff needs to get done. Each color signifies a different department. The white board is a new organizational technique employed by the theater’s new managing director, Hannah Hudgins.

Hudgins was hired as the theater’s managing director in June, after Joe Brown was hired as the theater’s technical director in January and Sandra Mellott as part-time box office manager in April.

The three new hires have already started making changes to the Mother Lode themselves and don’t plan to stop in coming years.

For starters, Hudgins recently graduated Mellott’s position to full-time patron services manager.

“I was very overwhelmed when I first started when (Mellott’s) title was box office manager,” Hudgins said. “And I was trying to house manage and usher and do concessions.” She said that Mellott was “competent and able,” so she decided to give her those duties, extend her hours and also had Mellott take the lead on advertising.

Since Mellott started at the Mother Lode, she’s changed the theater’s seat maps and ticketing system to make it easier on the selling-side so ticket-buyers get better customer service.

“I consider myself in charge of four things,” Mellott said. “Box office, concessions, ushering and advertising. I schedule workers for concessions and volunteer ushers for shows, and then I send out all our advertising and requested materials.”

“Which is a gigantic job,” Hudgins added. “You can say it’s one thing, but you have to send it to different outlets, you have to get things designed.”

Not to mention that every outlet wants something different, Mellott said.

In addition to overseeing all the other departments, Hudgins said her job is largely administrative. She works on drawing up contracts, billing, fundraising, helping Mellott with advertising and picking and scheduling shows.

Brown, for his part, has orchestrated the purchasing of newer equipment like a full cinema projector, a newer sound system and moving lights, which Brown calls “moving into the 21st century.”

These are important because some of this equipment is included in riders that list what artists require to perform at Mother Lode. Before, Hudgins said, the theater didn’t have some of this equipment.

“We kind of went a little overboard,” Brown said of the equipment.

Hudgins said this is a good thing, because when the equipment on the rider advances, the theater will already have what the performers need.

“I think most people who come to our shows don’t realize what really happens behind the scenes,” Brown said. “It’s like they magically walk in the door and they see the show and they go: ‘Great. It was a great show.’ But they don’t really understand it. There’s a ton of technical work and administrative work just to get it to be pulled off.”

Although Brown’s only been in his position at the Mother Lode for nine months, he contracted with the theater through his company in Missoula since about 2010. He worked on many shows, including “Free Fallin,” a Tom Petty Tribute Concert, in 2021.

Mellott, for her part, was born and raised in Butte, and has participated in many productions at the Orphan Girl, Mother Lode and Big Sky Repertory Theatres. She participated both onstage as a performer and offstage as stage manager, wardrobe master and director.

Hudgins grew up in Yuba City, California, town of a little more than 65,000 people where she started as a horseback rider before going to San Jose and majoring in opera theater.

She said Butte reminds her of her hometown, but Butte’s s love of the arts is a distinguishable difference.

“I really liked the idea of operating a venue for the kind of people that I grew up with,” Hudgins said. “And I was appreciative that — in my hometown they don’t have a venue to operate, no one’s supporting that — this community thinks that’s important and makes it happen … I don’t have to convince anyone here so far that the Mother Lode is worth it.

“The first part of my job is usually to convince people that the arts are important.” But not in Butte.

Hudgins went on to say that she also appreciates her new staff because she loves being surrounded by people who are excited to work in a theater.

She was hired at around the same time the season’s events were supposed to be announced, and while the new crew is getting their feet under them, there are fewer shows than usual this season. However, she is already working on next season, she said, and is looking to take the Mother Lode up from here.

She recently nabbed “The Nutcracker” for Dec. 10, and award-winning singer Michael Londra for March 14.

“I think that Butte’s going to see in the future that we’re really putting an effort forward to provide a great entertainment center for them to enjoy,” Brown said.

As far as projects not related to shows, Hudgins said that in the next five years, patrons will see renovations to the building. One is lengthening the ramp to make it the correct grade so it can be ADA-compliant, because it is currently too steep. Another is making the capacity of the lobby (200-300 people) more compatible with the stage room’s capacity (1,200 people).

“What I’m kind of thinking of this renovation as is making sure this venue can operate for the next 50 to 100 years,” Hudgins said.