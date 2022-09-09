National Recovery Month: Local man finds community in addiction recovery

Colton Myers had his first drink of alcohol when he was around 12 years old.

“I grew up in Anaconda, and there’s not a lot to do over there,” he said. He and a group of friends started out “stealing beers from our parents,” and progressed into drinking almost nightly, sometimes skipping school.

“We essentially dropped out of middle school and started drinking,” he said. “I struggled. I was drinking daily all the way up until through my 20s and into 25 and then 25’s when I got into the heavier stuff.”

When now 30-year-old Myers was 25, he started using Adderall, a nervous system stimulant prescribed to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Adderall is a Schedule II controlled substance because it contains amphetamines.

When Myers was 26, he turned to methamphetamine.

“I was using Adderall, partying, and I think I was 26 — it might’ve been my 26th birthday — I couldn’t find any Adderall and somebody suggested methamphetamine,” he said.

Myers was arrested near the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 for possession of meth, heroin, Klonopin and Xanax. He spent 26 days in jail, he said, and then was released on his own recognizance. He wasn’t sentenced until the end of November 2020. He was on probation and referred to the Butte-Silver Bow Family Drug Court, he said.

Things were a little weird during that time because everything was closed down, he said, so he “wasn’t really serving any sentence.”

“I guess it kind of felt like I slipped through the cracks,” he said.

Eventually, Myers said it was decided between his probation officer and the drug court that he should go to treatment. He spent 90 days at Connections Correction Program West, and then went to the Butte SPIRIT Home on Aug. 4, 2021.

The licensed recovery home houses men recovering from addiction.

When Myers started there, he was nervous, he said. He’d been sober for roughly three months and didn’t know what to expect.

Myers graduated the SPIRIT Home on June 1 and has been sober for one year, four months and three days, according to an app on his phone.

He said the SPIRIT Home “shaped his belief about what recovery could be.”

“I just believed I was alone,” Myers said. “And now I know I’m not.”

The SPIRIT Home and the men there introduced him to other people recovering in the community, which helped with this.

“There’s a huge community of people in recovery here in Butte,” he said. “And it’s not that hard to find, but I never had the first idea of where to look, and that’s what this place gave me. It put me right front and center in the recovery community.”

Myers now has a job he loves at a local construction company, one that he said also helped him a lot in his recovery.

He’s also rebuilt relationships with people in his life, including his 8-year-old daughter, and attends four recovery meetings a week, including one at Southwest Montana Addiction Recovery and Treatment.

“(Before), I was giving out a lot of lip service, telling people things would be different, but nothing ever was,” he said.

Now, he hopes to be a role model for others in his family who are struggling with addiction – he has one family member in pre-release and another in treatment.

“I like having people be able to rely on me,” he said. “Something I’ve realized is you can almost find somebody who struggles with addiction in every family. It’s really extremely taboo to talk about for some reason, but everybody I've shared my story with always has a brother or a sister or a mom and dad and aunt or cousin somebody who struggles with it ... So it’s kind of surprised me that it’s not talked about to the degree it should be.

“And people need to know that people do recover. People do get better.”