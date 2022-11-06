Mullen and Vermeire face off on ballot

Voters in two largely Democrat counties and two solid Republican counties will decide who will represent a large swath of southwest Montana in a state Senate race that wasn’t supposed to be on the ballot this year.

The seat in Senate District 39 became available after the sudden passing of Democrat Mark Sweeney in May, who’d held the seat since 2020.

Jesse Mullen, 38, a newspaper owner and manager, was chosen to run for the Democrats, and Terry Vermeire, 68, who’s served on the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Commission since 2012, was chosen to run for the Republicans.

Senate District 39 encompasses Granite County and parts of Powell, Butte-Silver Bow and Anaconda-Deer Lodge counties.

Vermeire said he was originally worried about being “tarred and feathered” in Anaconda because it, along with Butte, is a Democratic stronghold. However, he said he’s gotten support from friends who are Democrats.

“And they’re going on what I’ve done for the community rather than what party I’m affiliated to,” Vermeire said.

Although they have fewer people, Granite and Powell counties both have strong Republican voter bases.

WHO ARE THEY?Mullen, of Deer Lodge, is the CEO of Mullen Newspaper Company, which he founded in 2019. A former journalist, his company owns several papers in Idaho, Nebraska, Colorado and Montana, including the Silver State Post in Deer Lodge and the Seeley Swan Pathfinder, which the company bought in August.

His brother and business partner, Lloyd Mullen, also owns the Port Townsend Leader in Washington.

“It went from a small company with two full-time employees to having close to 100 employees in five different states. And a lot of those jobs go directly into our (Senate) district,” Mullen said, adding that he’s consolidated the company’s accounting and graphic design department into the district.

Unlike his opponent, Mullen has never been elected to public office. However, he did reorganize and recreate the Powell County Democrats before Sweeney passed.

“Democrats had a presence in Powell County for first time in more than 40 years,” Mullen said.

He’s also said he’s been involved in a variety of volunteer activities, including being president of the Philipsburg Rotary Club, being on the Discover Deer Lodge Board and some others.

He said that after Sweeney passed away, a few people approached him running for the Democrats. “I looked at Senate as another opportunity to serve and do good work for our community,” Mullen said.

Vermeire, an Anaconda resident, worked for the Montana Power Company for 25 years and owned his own graphic design firm, Vermeire Graphics, for 21 years before selling it last year.

“I’ve only lived here for 45 years, but I love this little part of our state,” Vermeire said. “Southwest Montana is the best place there is.”

Vermeire points to his years long experience as an Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Commissioner as an example of what he’d like to do for the district.

“I think I’ve got the knowledge, set of tools, and I know how to work with other people,” Vermeire said. “Governments move at a slow pace. I learned that in my first couple of years as a commissioner.

“There are a lot of balls you got to keep moving at the same time or a project never gets done, never gets before the commission, never gets to the planning stage. I’m detail-oriented, I know how to keep the balls rolling.”

He said the commission has concentrated on paying off debts in the past six to seven years, making Anaconda-Deer Lodge County debt-free. He also said he played a key role in upgrading the county’s sewer system, water mains and street lights.

MONTANA STATE HOSPITAL AND MONTANA STATE PRISON

Both candidates said their first priority is improving and protecting Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs and Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.

They said the state should seek re-accreditation at the hospital and keep the facility open.

The hospital lost accreditation from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in April after federal officials found deficiencies in patient health and safety protocols that resulted in preventable patient death and injuries.

Vermeire thinks the root cause of the problem at the hospital is staffing.

“One thing I brought up with some of the Senate majority leaders is wages,” Vermeire said. “I’m quite aware of the wage problem, not just at those facilities but at almost every department at the state.”

Although some have talked about moving or closing the prison or hospital, Mullen and Vermeire are against it.

“That would be devastating to Deer Lodge,” Vermeire said. “Half of the employees out of the prison live in Butte and Anaconda, so the economic impact would be devastating to the whole district.”

Mullen criticized officials like Gov. Greg Gianforte and Department of Corrections Director Brian Gootkin for posing for “silly photo ops,” – like in October when Gianforte visited the prison to announce its new coding program – while things at the prison continue to go downhill.

“They completely eliminated or nearly eliminated mental health care, COs (correctional officers) are being attacked, former COs are suing and employees with 13 years out there are walking off the job,” Mullen said. “It takes 20 years to earn your pension and they’re quitting at 13 because they’re not willing to put up with the b—-s—t out there,” Mullen said.

He said he intends to “fight like hell to get the Montana State Hospital re-accredited and improve the building, as well as improve workers’ conditions at the Montana State Prison.

“With what’s happening, it’s too important to not have somebody in Helena who can be a bulldog for our district,” he said. “We can’t let a legislator in there who is going to sit back and do what the party tells him to do or is afraid to get up and be a little loud and advocate for our district, and I know I have ability to do those things.”

OTHER ISSUES

Mullen opposes passing amendments that would change the state constitution. This, he said, includes the section of the constitution that protects citizens’ right to privacy, including medical privacy in women seeking abortion.

The GOP needs two more seats in the state Legislature to establish a supermajority that would allow it to pass constitutional amendment ballot referrals without any Democratic votes.

On his website, Mullen says women “have a fundamental right to make their decision on their own without governmental violation.”

Mullen also said he believes in what the Democratic Party stands for in terms of social services, support for workers and public access to public lands. He also said he’s against at-will employment, which allows employers to fire employees without any reason as long as it’s not illegal.

This is a position he had before running for office that he said he thinks led to unions endorsing him, he said.

If elected, he said he would seek bipartisan legislation to end corporate monopolies in the meat-packing industry so local farmers and ranchers can be on an even playing field.

“We have to provide incentive for ranchers,” he said.

He said he’s already talked about solutions with legislators on both sides of the aisle, and that there’s “a ton of bipartisan potential.”

Mullen also believes strongly in transparency and what he calls “a government that works in the light.”

He said Sweeney inspired him to run for office and was a role model for government transparency. Mullen said that when he was a reporter, Sweeney always got back to his requests for comment within 24 hours, something that was rare for other politicians. He hopes to emulate this if elected.

Vermeire said one issue he thinks will be especially difficult to legislate is abortion. Vermeire considers himself a moderate and said although he personally leans toward being “pro-life,” with exceptions for minors, rape, incest and in cases where the mother’s health is at risk, he wants to vote how his district wants him to.

He said he’s been invited to dinner parties and spoke at one where there were 26 people. He said he asked people to raise their hands to signal who was pro-abortion rights and who was anti-abortion, and 24 of the 26 raised their hands for pro-abortion rights.

If elected, Vermeire said he wants to put a poll on his website asking constituents to weigh in on abortion to inform how he votes if and when the issue comes up.

Aside from the issues in the Montana State Hospital and Montana State Prison, Vermeire is big on economic development. He believes the surplus of Montana’s budget, which is more than $1 billion, should not go to special projects in any particular part of the state.

“Those are essentially taxpayers’ dollars,” Vermeire said. “So they should get relief on their property or income taxes. They should see or feel however that money’s used, and it should benefit all the tax payers.”

He said he’s familiar with the infrastructure challenges facing local and state government and would seek money for projects in the district, including in Philipsburg, Drummond and Deer Lodge.

Vermeire emphasized that he wants to invest in the district to not only benefit, but to incentivize kids to stay here when they become adults.

“I want to see positive growth in the district and I want to help make that happen, not only for the district, but for the whole state by investing in the people that are already here, and businesses that are already here, so they can expand, prosper and create jobs,” Vermeire said.