Montana Tech biological sciences major graduates with 4.0 and is heading to med school

Cade O’Neill has wanted to be a doctor for almost his entire life. When he graduated Butte High School in 2018 as one of the valedictorians, he decided to go to Montana Technological University like his sister before him, who graduated with a degree in mining engineering.

Now, four years later after starting at Montana Tech, O’Neill is graduating with a 4.0 and a degree in biological sciences, cell and molecular track. And, like high school, he will again be graduating as one of the valedictorians. He starts coursework at University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Grand Forks in July.

O’Neill is proud of his alma mater, particularly the biological sciences department, which he called “one big happy family.”

“It’s kind of a hidden gem at Montana Tech,” he said. “I’ve been pretty blessed with the teachers that I’ve had and my peers. I attribute all my success to them.”

He said that of the 12 people he’s graduating with, one is going to physical therapy school and one is going into dentistry, so there’s “a little bit of everything.”

Born and raised in Butte, he hopes to return to Montana and be a rural doctor. Rather than be a general practitioner, he wants to specialize, probably in ophthalmology, but cardiology and neurology have also piqued his interest.

If O’Neill chooses cardiology, he’s looking at about 11 years of school, he said, the longest amount of time in school out of his three potential choices. The summer after this one will be his last “free summer” he said, where he’ll have about six weeks off.

“He’s always had an insatiable appetite for learning,” said O’Neill’s dad, Jim O’Neill. “He loves learning, loves school. Since kindergarten, he’s never had anything close to a B.” He echoed his son’s sentiment that Montana Tech’s biological sciences department helped him out a lot.

The reason Cade O’Neill wants to be a doctor is because he has personal experience with doctors, a lot more than most people. Every summer, O’Neill travels to Salt Lake City and sees four doctors. He’s been seeing doctors since he was 2 weeks old and has traveled to Salt Lake City over 100 times for doctor’s appointments.

Why? He was born with micropthalmia, a congenital condition that resulted in O’Neill being born with a very small left eye. Now, he has a prosthetic.

Approximately one in every 5,200 babies is born with anophthalmia/microphthalmia, according to the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Anophthalmia is a birth defect where a baby is born without one or both eyes, and microphthalmia is a birth defect where one or both eyes didn’t fully develop and is small.

The condition is not very common, and O’Neill thought that if he could be a doctor to a child with his condition, it would help them feel less afraid and out of place.

“When I was a kid, I’d go into the doctor’s office, and I’d be scared,” O’Neill said. “I would be kind of scared to death, and really wouldn’t know what would go on or anything. And I think having a doctor with that kind of relatability would really ease a lot of those scared feelings in a way.

“If I was a kid with this condition, and I had a doctor who had the same exact thing, I’d be like ‘Oh my God, this isn’t a hurdle. It isn’t something that’s going to end my life’ … So, just giving that sense of relatability to kids is something that would really give me a sense of fulfillment.”

O’Neill was part of a group of 62,443 people who applied to medical school in 2021, a record number and 17.8% increase in applicants from 2020, according to a report published by the Association of American Medical Colleges.

To say the competition was tough would be an understatement, especially as a medical student from Montana, which doesn’t have an in-state medical school. Because of this, O’Neill said, he was encouraged to apply to a wide selection of medical schools. So he did.

He applied to schools in Arizona, South Carolina, Colorado, Michigan, Wisconsin, Washington, and of course, North Dakota.

The North Dakota State University School of Medicine and Health Sciences is ranked among the top 10 rural medicine programs in the country by U.S. News & World Report, which is partially why O’Neill wants to go there. He also thinks he’ll be comfortable there because the class size is smaller than cohorts at other medical schools.

The university’s school of medicine accepts 78 students each year, according to its website. O’Neill said he feels blessed to have gotten in.

“I went (to Grand Forks) over spring break, and it’s really a lot like Montana,” he said. “All the people are super friendly and I didn’t feel out of place.”

In his four years at Montana Tech, O’Neill has tried his hardest to be involved. He’s part of the university’s student ambassador program, was an orientation leader for incoming freshmen last fall, was in the Biology, Chemistry and Pre-Professional Health Club, and was mentor in the Upward Bound Program, where he helped high school students who would be first-generation college students develop interest in science.

He’s also been involved in a considerable amount of research with his professors. As early as his freshman year, O’Neill looked for ways to get involved in the biological sciences department. He started by conducting research with one of his professors, Joel Graff.

“One peculiar thing about Cade is that he always wear shorts in winter,” Graff said. When O’Neill visited Grand Forks during spring break, there was a cold snap Graff said, and O’Neill told him it was the coldest weather he’d ever experienced.

“And I said “Maybe you’ll have to learn how to wear pants’,” Graff said.

Graff said he often recruits students from his freshman classes in hopes that they’ll research with him for the next few years while they’re at Montana Tech. In the wake of COVID-19 and the restrictions put in place because of it, O’Neill missed out on one of those years, but was still a great addition to the lab.

One thing Graff said about O’Neill is that he never gives up, and works hard.

“In class, he puts more effort into answering every question than is typical,” Graff said.

He also said that the lab work O’Neill had to do for the research “is like threading a needle,” when using a pipette, but that O’Neill didn’t let his micropthalmia slow him down.

“He figured out his own way to use the pipette accurately,” Graff said. He said he’ll miss O’Neill and looks forward to see how he’ll do in medical school.

O’Neill also researched with the director of the biological sciences department, Amy Kuenzi. Kuenzi’s research focused on studying the Hantavirus using field mice.

She said O’Neill is very smart and interested in helping. She said his strength is in lab research, but he was always game to go out in the field, where much of the research was. One memory she remembers with fondness is how intimidated he was by the field mice at first.

Although it took him three years to handle the mice, he didn’t give up, she said. She also noted that it was unusual for students to be involved in research for as long as O’Neill was.

“Most students get involved in research later on,” she said.

In addition to graduating as one of two biological sciences valedictorians and one of four total valedictorians, he’s also graduating with high honors. He’s also one of seven Highest Scholastic Standing in the Arts & Sciences Awardees and a recipient of an Outstanding Student Departmental Award in biological sciences.

He also won first place at Montana Tech’s Techxpo last week in the biological sciences department.

“You know,” O’Neill said, “It’s just so, so difficult. But through a lot of hard work and late nights, we got there.”

O’Neill will graduate at 1 p.m. on May 7.

