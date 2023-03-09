Before discussing things like teachers and resources and before dancing around questions about charter schools, the first thing the Montana Superintendent of Schools did at the Butte community discussion she hosted Wednesday was apologize for the somewhat inconvenient meeting time.

The meeting at Montana Technological University was at noon, and, as a few of the estimated 13 participants pointed out, many people who may have liked to come couldn’t because they were teaching class or, for non-teachers, at work. Those who attended included state legislators, parents and teachers. Some were from places out of town, such as Bozeman, Anaconda and Three Forks.

Arntzen said she didn’t schedule it at 5 p.m. – when more people could attend – because she had another engagement at Montana Youth Challenge Academy in Dillon at that time. Montana Youth Challenge is designed to help students who are at risk for not graduating high school earn their high school diploma, an equivalency, or credit recovery toward graduation.

The first subject brought up at the discussion was charter schools, and the ensuing discussion was decidedly heated, with a current and former local teacher speaking out against them.

“You were duly elected by the citizens of the state of Montana as a public entity,” one Butte teacher said. “You are a public figure. You're paid by public dollars. So why are you proposing that tax dollars go to private schools?”

Arntzen said she did not propose the bills, and when asked whether she testified against the bills, she said she didn’t and came in as “a proponent for schools.”

“I don't want to stand here and say the public schools are doing something wrong,” Arntzen said. “What I'm asking for is … what does the community think about a different alternative method of educating our children?”

Right now, there are two bills on the floor of the legislature relating to charter schools in Montana.

One is House Bill 549, from Great Falls Rep. Fred Anderson, a Republican, and the other is House Bill 562 from Majority Leader Sue Vinton, a Republican. Both bills passed the house with HB 549 having the wider margin of victory.

While both bills would allow for the formation of charter schools, they create that process in different ways. Anderson’s first offers up an opportunity for involvement with the local school board while Vinton’s instead has a separate commission validate schools.

Anderson's bill would also hold the schools accountable to existing education and licensure laws and rules, while Vinton’s does not to the same degree, though she told legislators it still has accountability provisions.

Two Montana state legislators from Butte, Donavon Hawk, a Democrat, and Jennifer Lynch, a Democrat, attended the meeting. Lynch said at the meeting she didn’t want to vote for either bill, but the reason she and other Democrats voted for Anderson’s was because it was “the lesser of two evils.”

“The majority leader’s bill (Vinton’s) was presented first, voted on party lines, made it through," Lynch said. "Anderson’s was presented later and Democrats supported it because both were going to go through so which bill was going to hurt public education less?”

She said ultimately, the answer was Anderson’s bill because it would take fewer funds away from public schools and the public would still have control if that bill passed.

Lynch also teaches Title I — a federally funded program for students who need additional support to meet the state's academic standards — at Emerson Elementary School.

Arntzen was asked twice her position on the bills. The first person asked her whether she was “pro-charter school or anti-charter school,” and the second was whether she would support one of the bills, neither or say nothing. Arntzen answered neither question.

TEACHERS

One topic the group kept returning to was teachers in Montana, specifically their scarcity in the state and the reasons behind that, such as low wages, lack of health insurance, high housing costs or lack of available housing altogether.

“I believe the critical point we’re at right now is teachers,” Arntzen told the group.

Arntzen’s Teacher Residency Demonstration Project is a one-year paid student teaching experience during the fourth year of undergraduate studies for education majors.

Residents are to be paired with a teacher leader and receive a stipend, district-provided housing, and partial tuition support. Resident teachers will also commit to teaching in a Montana school district for a minimum of two years.

Arntzen said at the meeting that $20,000 per teacher for 60 teachers is the cost of this program, and comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund given to schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds need to be used by 2025, Arntzen said.

Rhonda Uthlaut, superintendent of Three Forks school district, said housing is a challenge in Three Forks in terms of retaining teachers.

Sarah Novak, a state legislator and special education director in Anaconda, said she sees a similar problem in her area.

“I have 24 districts I work with in rural areas,” Novak said at the discussion. “Sixteen of them are one- and two-room schoolhouses. So when our big districts can't hire, recruit and retain staff, how do you think these ones that can pay $20,000 a year for one teacher that has to do everything is?

“It's becoming impossible. It’s beyond crisis mode. But in addition to the high cost, there just legitimately (are) no housing options available. So it's not even that it's unattainable financially, there literally is nothing there. And we see people breaking contracts and leaving for those very reasons on a regular basis.”

Other things that were talked about were mental health in schools, social emotional learning and whether parents should be involved in deciding the curriculum.