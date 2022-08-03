Montana’s had ‘incredibly good year,’ but future decrease in growth will be ‘unwelcome surprise to many’, economist says

Due to strong gains in income, migration from other states and an increase in tourism, Montana’s general fund has grown 30%, amounting to a surplus of $1.8 billion, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana, Patrick Barkey said at the 2022 Midyear Economic Update.

However, this isn’t the new normal, he said, and is expected to decline, in big part because of persistent inflation.

“One thing I’ll say about the economy, as we talk here at the midpoint of 2022, we’re driving our car forward. If we look out the rearview mirror, it’s a good economy, especially here in Montana…but it’s what’s ahead that’ll cause us trouble,” Barkey said.

In response to a question at the end of his presentation, Barkey said he estimates the odds of a recession in the next two years being better than 50%.

“Montana has had an incredibly good year,” he said, but noted in his slides that a decrease in growth will be “an unwelcome surprise to many.”

Although there are some silver linings, like agriculture prices being higher than a year ago, there will also be needed growing pains, Barkey said. For example, he said the Federal Reserve will face a lot of pressure to keep lending rates low.

Historically, the Federal Reserve has increased lending rates to keep up with inflation, Barkey said, but this time, lending rates have been close to zero for years and have only increased to 2.4%. Now, he said, the Reserve needs to “have the courage” to increase them, which many people won’t like.

Barkey spoke at the event, titled “Supply Chain Stress: How Much Longer?” which also featured Simona Stan, professor at the University of Montana College of Business and William Fitzgerald, vice president and senior portfolio manager at First Interstate Bank.

From fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022, – which ended in June, Barkey said – Montana has seen a 37% increase in tax collection, primarily from income tax.

Barkey called the pandemic a “job recession, not an income recession,” but noted that the job rate is almost back where it was pre-pandemic.

“If you look at the big picture, it’s been a picture of an economy at the state level that’s completely recovered in terms of jobs,” he said.

This recovery may be in part due to the number of out-of-staters who’ve migrated to Montana, which now ranks second in the country, below Idaho, in people from other states who moved here. It’s a .8% increase, which is a net gain of roughly 20,000 people.

There’s also been a 40% increase in Montana housing prices in the last two years, and a negative natural increase of population in many counties of Montana, including Butte-Silver Bow, Barkey said.

Natural increase refers to the number of deaths in a place subtracted from the number of births. Between the “excess deaths” from COVID and declining birth rates, Barkey said “the natural rate of increase hasn’t been typical for the last couple of years.”

At the end of his presentation, Barkey said he predicts that Montana will continue to “benefit from migration patterns.”

As far as supply chains go, which was the theme of the event, Simona Stan said she predicts “a positive trend in the short term,” but isn’t sure when they’ll return to how they were before. She said she doesn’t think they’ll be back to normal by December.

The event is touring seven Montana cities from Tuesday to Thursday. Before Butte, the speakers presented in Billings and Bozeman and after, they’re headed to Helena, Great Falls, Missoula and finally, Kalispell.