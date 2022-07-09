Montana Folk Fest welcomes regulars, newcomers and lovers alike

Saturday marks 1,091 days since Butte was graced with groups of food trucks, world-class art and breathtaking folk music from all over.

Since the last musicians, artists and vendors packed their things July 14, 2019 with the intention of returning the next year, the Montana Folk Festival has been canceled twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, it’s back in full force.

This year, organizers and participants alike started preparing days before, with the first musical act performing at 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Ennie Raya (Chippewa Cree) has been selling her beaded jewelry at the First Peoples’ Market since 2016. She said the late Michaelynn Hawk, who organized the market at Folk Fest for the last decade, told her about it.

The 64-year-old Rocky Boy resident has been beading since she was 12 years old, when she was taught by her mother and grandmother. She’s taught her children and grandchildren to bead, and plans to teach her great-grandchildren when they’re old enough.

Raya said she keeps coming back to Folk Fest for the people.

“It’s great to get away for the weekend, see everybody from all over the world,” she said.

She added that the food and music are good, too.

This year, Folk Fest boasted 21 musical acts, more than 50 performances, more than 25 food vendors and a combined 39 artists between the First Peoples’ Market and the Montana Traditions Art Market.

However, not all artists at Folk Fest were selling their work. In the Montana Folklife Area, near the Montana Traditions stage, both crafters and performers were demonstrating their trades, including Ed Ronningen of Coeur D’Alene, who specializes in chip carving.

Chip carving uses special knives to remove small chips of wood from a surface, to create designs that stand out, according to Ronningen.

“Chip carving is a worldwide art form,” Ronningen said. “Viking ships with big dragon heads are made from chip carving.”

He started chip carving when he retired in February 2015, but this is his first time at Folk Fest, he said. He heard about it from a contact of his at the most recent district convention in Portland.

Butte resident Diane Higdem sold her art, but from the studio in her apartment on Main Street rather than as part of the festival. Although the photographer and painter has been to the Folk Fest before, she’s lived in Butte for about a year and a half.

She’s said her photography is pretty recent, and she’s been doing it for the last 15 years or so.

She’s lived all over Montana, from Bozeman to Kalispell to Missoula to Libby. Before moving to Butte, she’d spent the better part of her life in Coeur D’Alene, but decided she wanted to move to a Montana city she hadn’t lived in before.

Higdem, who works at the Bureau of Land Management, said she got the idea to open her studio as a “pop-up” during Folk Fest, and invited a couple colleagues of hers to sell their art from there as well.

She attracted festival-goers to her studio by selling cold water, with paper signs taped to poles proclaiming it was $2 a bottle, or $3 for five.

“It’s a different thing,” Higdem said of selling her art during the festival. Pieces that she’d sell for $250 or $300 in Coeur D’Alene are priced at $150 here, because she wasn’t sure what kind of market she was selling to, she said.

“I’ll probably do it during An Ri Ra, too,” Higdem said, because of how well it’s gone this time.

Signs posted around Folk Fest announced to attendees that more than 850 volunteers worked 1,200 shifts to make Folk Fest happen.

One of these volunteers was Butte resident Michael Peck, 15, who went to his first Folk Fest when he was two years old. His parents, who have had a big hand in the operations of the festival from the first year, started him young, he said.

“I rode in a golf cart with my mother,” he said of his first year. “That was me helping.”

However, he said, he actually started helping around 8 years old, and now that he’s 15 and “working age,” he’s considered an official volunteer.

Peck volunteered with the operations crew, which involves setting up close gates helping to direct other volunteers, and doing general maintenance throughout the day, like getting sandbags if a sign falls over.

He said in his experience, Friday is the busiest day, and this Folk Festival is “a bit bigger, but not much” than previous years pre-pandemic.

“Friday night, you couldn’t walk through the [crowd at] the Original,” Peck said.

Helena residents Michael O'Brien and Cherilee Ross have been attending Folk Fest almost as long as Peck. They first met at Folk Fest at the zydeco tent 12 years ago. Ross said she first saw O’Brien at the dance pavilion, and he was volunteering.

Ross said her friend, who knew O’Brien, left her with him and promised to meet up later.

The two have been together ever since, and come back every year, always making a point of going to where the zydeco music is playing. This year, they danced and listened to the music of Cedric Watson & Bijou Creole on Saturday at the Original Headframe.

“I made sure we started at the zydeco music,” Ross said.

They’ve both been married once, had no kids, and have been on many wonderful adventures together, she said.

Ross said O’Brien asked her what she wanted for her 65th birthday July 15, and she told him she wanted to get married.

The two plan to wed July 13.

Attendees, staff and performers were enjoying the 80-degree weather before a hailstorm sent all to their tents around 5 p.m. All canceled their 6 p.m. shows but were back on by 7, except the Granite Street stage, which canceled for the day.

Although Folk Fest is free to all, the suggested donation is $20 per day or $20 per day per family, according to signs near the Original headframe.