Monica Tranel says she will fight for veterans if elected at launch of ‘Veterans on the Trail for Tranel’

Montana Western District Congressional Candidate Monica Tranel, a Democrat, spoke about her commitment to veterans on the heels of the passing of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act at the Butte Veterans' Affairs Clinic on Wednesday.

The event was the “launch” of “Veterans on the Trail for Tranel,” on which she’s “talked with veterans from Columbia Falls to Victor,” according to a press release.

Tranel said that if elected to the House of Representatives, she will request assignment to the House Veterans Affairs Committee so “she can personally provide solutions and work for our hero veterans.”

Specifically, she said, she wants to work on seeing through the implementation of the PACT Act, making it permanent and getting veterans access to mental health care.

“As your representative in Congress, I will make sure this act has teeth, and that you’re actually getting the services you need, because this is now the law,” Tranel said.

Right now, there is a sunset provision in the Act, Tranel said, with funding approved through 2031.

Eileen Greb, who served in the Navy from 1968-1972 and again from 1979-1984, spoke at the conference, and said this act is “really for our younger vets.”

“Some of us may be affected by this rule,” she said. “But this is really and truly for our younger vets. The ones that followed us, and the ones that are now serving in harm’s way for our country.

“We want to be sure that they get the health care, the mental health care, and the addiction health care that they need, without having to jump through five years of hoops like most of us did when we tried to get our claims met,” she said.

The bill “expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures and veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras,” like Iraq and Afghanistan, according to the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs website.

Former Navy Aviation Fire Control Technician, Tom Goyette, who began his service in 1967, said it took him 11 years before he got recognition for Agent Orange exposure because he never put his “boots on the ground” where the exposure was.

“This is a not a battle you should ever have to fight again,” Tranel said. “I will work to make this bill permanent so you don’t have to do that again.”

About a dozen or so Butte residents attended the conference, many of them veterans.

Tranel criticized Senate Republicans for voting against the PACT Act last week, which would ensure health care for veterans sickened by toxic exposure from burn pits.

The bill passed the Senate Tuesday, with many of the Republicans who blocked the bill opting to pass it, including Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., claimed on the House floor that the bill would create $400 billion in unrelated spending because the funds would be classified as mandatory rather than discretionary.

A press release said that while he was disappointed improvements to keep “big spenders in Washington from funding unrelated programs” did not pass, he fully supports the PACT Act.

Sen. Jon Tester, who chairs the U.S. Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, responded by saying that mandatory funding rather than discretionary funding was needed to ensure the program could address future toxic exposure needs by the VA, and celebrated the passing of the act.

A spokesperson for Tranel’s opponent in the race, Ryan Zinke, a Republican and former Navy SEAL, said in a statement to The Montana Standard that he would’ve supported the PACT Act, but also “would have worked with fellow veterans to remove unrelated spending measures that became untenable for some and caused the bill’s delay.

“As the only person in this race who has served our country I will bring that experience, as well as built coalition of Montana veterans’ voices, to DC once again,” the statement said.