McGladdery, others testify in Rocky Lyons trial

Bill McGladdery, Town Pump’s director of corporate communications, testified Thursday that he didn’t join the Butte Rescue Mission’s board of directors on behalf of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation, and that he didn’t want to terminate Roxella “Rocky” Lyons from her job as the Mission’s executive director when he joined.

McGladdery, who is also the director of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation, officially joined the Mission’s board in July 2019, after sitting on board meetings in April, May and June of that year.

Lyons’ attorney Lawrence Henke asked McGladdery a number of questions about his deposition from several months ago, including why and how he joined the Mission’s board, why the board fired Lyons and if it was justified and followed the steps set out in the board’s manual.

Lyons was let go from her position as the Mission’s executive director in January 2020 and filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against her former employer in April of that year.

State prosecutors filed a charge of felony theft by embezzlement against Lyons in June 2021, and the Mission’s defense in the civil trial references the allegations, saying she used the Mission’s accounts to make personal purchases for things like clothes, food from the grocery store in Whitehall where she lives, and travel when she was executive director. The criminal case is still pending.

District Judge Ray Dayton is presiding over the trial, which could end Friday.

McGladdery’s role in Lyons’ termination from her position as the executive director at the Mission has been a focal point in the plaintiff’s case since opening arguments Monday.

Henke has argued that McGladdery had an “agenda” that included firing Lyons because she “wasn’t the right image.”

McGladdery denied this Thursday, saying it was in fact Lyons who inspired him to serve on the board, and after thinking about it for a week or two, he approached her about joining and recommended him after he filled out an application.

Henke pulled up a board of director’s manual that spells out the process for accepting new members into the board, and pointed out that the manual requires that prospective board members be asked on the board by another member, which he wasn’t.

McGladdery told the jury that no one told him this was a rule.

He also said that his position on the Mission’s board didn’t benefit him or the Town Pump Foundation, and in fact, it benefited the Mission because he was more in-tune to what the Mission’s needs were.

Furthermore, he said the board had a conflict of interest policy, and he made distinctions to the board between when he was there as a representative of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation, and when he was there as a board member.

He said one time he made this distinction was in September 2019 when Town Pump presented the Mission’s board with a memorandum of agreement for a grant it was administering.

Former board members Doug Raybould and Dana Brunett testified they felt McGladdery’s presence on the board was a conflict of interest, and that neither of them wanted to sign the memorandum.

The memorandum had some conditions, including that the Mission’s board adhere to its bylaws, including a provision that said the board should have 12 members instead of the seven it had. It also required that the Mission “follow generally accepted business and accounting practices,” hire a development director and remain a 501(c)(3) organization.

Ultimately, the board voted to sign the agreement. Raybould testified Tuesday that one board member resigned over it.

The hiring of a development director came up several times since opening statements Monday, with slightly conflicting stories each time. Lyons testified Tuesday that she was under the impression she had the ability to hire and fire a director of development, as she had all other employees in the past.

Former board member Patty Clements testified Wednesday that the board created this decision to fill deficiencies in Lyons’ job performance in an effort to work with her, and that they’d made it clear this was the one position that would be hired, evaluated and fired under the board’s oversight.

McGladdery said Thursday that a financial committee consisting of himself, Lyons and two other board members formed, and that they decided to meet to discuss their options in regard to hiring a director of development.

Within that week, Lyons hired a director herself, before the committee decided whether that’s what it wanted to do, McGladdery said, which he found “disingenuous.”

What seems to be agreed upon is that the board ended up ordering Lyons to fire the person she hired after he disclosed at a board meeting that he “bit someone’s ear off” during a fight at the Party Palace. The board had her perform background checks on him.

Lyons said she did, and that the reports came back with only a motor vehicle violation from Florida. McGladdery said that the board asked Lyons to show them proof of these background checks, but she never did.

This was in August 2019. In September 2019, the memorandum that required this position be formed came to the board, and it hired that position. McGladdery said the person hired for that position was let go a couple of months after Lyons was.

He spoke to how as he sat on the board, he became aware of how little money the Mission had, with only a little more than $2,000 being in its bank account in August 2019.

He also brought up issues that had previously been discussed, such as Lyons' problems forming relationships with other community organizations and donors, and her not paying overtime to an employee who worked more than 40 hours a week.

He said that between emergency funds and the Mission’s operating account, the mission now has over $300,000, has paid $60,000 to its previously maxed-out line of credit and also improved the “programming and activities we’re able to do.”

Other people who testified Thursday were board members Darlene Battaiola and Paul Buckley and Pat Burt, a CPA at Newland and Company, an accounting firm the Mission hired.

Battaiola, who owned a business for 30 years and worked in QuickBooks accounting software, said that she “spent hours and hours and hours” calling stores, individuals and the bank after Lyons was fired to verify charges made on the Mission’s debit card the board discovered. She said that along with this, she tried to balance the Mission’s finances, which was “almost impossible.”

Burt was hired to work with a Butte-Silver Bow detective on some of the questionable purchases, either by debit card or check, made from the Mission’s bank accounts.

“If you’ve looked at the finance pages …” Burt said. “I’ve identified $11,391.56 of items that I reviewed. Of that amount, $2,850.55 were reported correspondingly in QuickBooks, for a remainder of $8,541.01 not reported in QuickBooks.”

Burt said on cross that these reports and the investigation of the charges are still “in process.”

Battaiola said the Mission is seeking damages from Lyons in the amount of the spent funds.