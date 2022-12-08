Master database, other updates discussed at CTEC meeting

Laypeople and scientists alike may benefit from a “master database of harmonized data” about the area encompassed by Silver Bow Creek and Warm Springs Ponds from different environmental agencies.

The database would include data from the Natural Resources Defense Council, Atlantic Richfield, Butte-Silver Bow, Montana Resources, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the United States Geological Survey.

The goal is for these agencies to be able to add data to the data bank soon after publication, according to consultant and Butte Citizens Technical Environmental Committee member John Pantano.

“Everybody will be collaborating, and as soon as they feel their data can go out the door, it will be painless,” Pantano said. “It will be automatic. Once they have data, they can publish it and once they publish it, it can be broadcast to everybody.”

The database will be usable in a variety of applications, Pantano said, and allow people to compare the data of the different agencies “apple to apples.”

He also added that the database won't be from scratch, and that it will be built on MAGNET, or the multiscalic, adaptive global NETwork for water, which is a "cloud-based, data-enabled, hierarchical, real-time interactive, accessible anywhere & anytime enabling simulation of groundwater & watershed dynamics anywhere in the world," according to MAGNET's website.

Pantano presented on the project at Tuesday’s Butte CTEC meeting, along with Alex Leone, restoration policy manager for the Clark Fork Coalition. The two have been working on the database for roughly the past 12 months, according to Leone.

The ultimate goal, Leone said, is to “make Silver Bow Creek better.”

“It would not only allow people to try and understand the scientific side of things, but also optimize the most complex watershed in Montana,” Leone said.

There is so much data from Silver Bow Creek that it can be hard to track down, Leone said, adding that both he and Pantano often have trouble finding the data they need. Specifically, in Leone’s case, fisheries data.

He added that many people from the respective organizations want to see the database come to fruition.

Pantano and Leone are hoping to apply for a $50,000 Reclamation and Development Grant through the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The plan is to write and facilitate the grant, and then hand it off to an entity like Butte-Silver Bow who can administer it. Leone said he and Pantano have been in initial talks with the county about this, but nothing has been agreed upon yet.

Leone said that if Butte-Silver Bow doesn’t administer the grant, he and Pantano will have to find another organization to do it.

The data would not only be accessible to interested citizens, but to invested parties who need the data to help maintain the operations of Silver Bow Creek and Warm Springs Pond.

“Having all the data available allows you to have water balance, in-stream flow and in-stream temperature to make the healthiest biological situation,” Leone said.

Pantano added that the database will also have a variety of practical applications, such as understanding the timing and temperature of different creeks, which in turn will hopefully benefit the fish that live in the area.

CTEC advisor Ian Magruder presented on concerns surrounding delisting that were discussed at a recent meeting between Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher and all parties to the consent decree.

Magruder said that the remedy design team, Montana Environmental Protection Agency and Montana Department of Environmental Quality are concerned over the eight-year construction schedule in the consent decree, which has construction listed as being completed by end of 2027. The current estimate for these project schedules is to be completed by 2031.

There’s also concern about meeting public expectations about statements made by EPA’s Regional Administrator Doug Benevento during his 2018 visit to Butte when he said that Superfund delisting could begin in 2024.

Margruder said at the meeting that while Benevento “was really instrumental in pushing the consent decree negotiations across the finish line – and he was good at that – I think he just didn't quite have a grasp on what delisting meant. "

Magruder added that the 2024 date was never realistic because the consent decree wasn’t signed until 2020.

He also said that blood lead screening is available to the public again through Butte-Silver Bow’s Women, Infants, and Children program after being paused for two years across the country during COVID-19.

For those not enrolled in WIC, Butte-Silver Bow has hired a new environmental health nurse, and anyone can get their blood lead tested.

He also said that 95% of the design of the Grove Gulch sedimentation bay is expected be released by Atlantic Richfield on Dec. 9 and that 60% of the Buffalo Gulch Storm Basin design is expected to be released by Atlantic Richfield on Dec. 16.

CTEC plans to comment on both of these remedy designs.