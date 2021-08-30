Mask guidelines: Montana Tech asks students to do the right thing

State universities to the east and west of Montana Technological University adopted guidelines this summer than can require students, faculty and other staff to wear masks in classrooms and laboratory settings.
At the University of Montana, the distinction is that faculty can elect to require masks in lab and classroom settings. Masks are encouraged but not required in other indoor spaces.
The goal is to try to protect students, faculty and staff from COVID-19 and its Delta variant, which evidence suggests is both highly transmissible and potentially more serious for people of college age.
Yet Montana Tech reported Monday that it continues to rely on strongly encouraging mask wearing by students and staff in all indoor spaces on campus.
Chancellor Les Cook said he does not believe current state law provides the college the means to enforce a mask mandate.
He said the college can ask people to do the right thing, which he said is to get vaccinated and wear a mask.
Cook said that without an effective way to enforce a mask mandate, such a requirement isn’t feasible.
“The only thing we can do is ask,” he said, and articulate expectations.
At Montana State University, an Aug. 26 email to “MSU colleagues” from Provost Bob Mokwa, observed that there might not initially be full adherence to the mask requirement.
“Consequently, we will need to be consistent and persistent in pressing for a norm of wearing masks out of respect for each other and because of our collective desire for in-person interactions,” he wrote.
Mokwa’s guidance emphasized that instructors cannot react to non-adherence to the mask requirement by canceling classes, moving a class online, imposing academic penalties against non-mask wearers, providing academic related-rewards for mask wearers, or discriminating against an individual based on whether he or she wore a mask.
He said the goal at MSU “is to create a social norm that recognizes we’re all in this together with a willingness to put aside individual preferences for the greater good of society.”
Mokwa encouraged instructors to “model the behavior you’d like to see by wearing a face covering anytime you are in public areas inside an MSU building.”
He said non-compliant students should not be publicly shamed but can be reminded that continued disregard of the mask requirement “will result in a referral to the Dean of Student’s office.”
Dave Kuntz, a spokesman for the University of Montana, said the university has tried to encourage mask wearing by reminding students of how much better it feels to be back on campus and engaged in in-person instruction.
At Montana Tech, Pat Munday, a longtime professor, said he has experienced a classroom where only two of more than 30 students wore masks.
Munday, who is 66 years old, said he believes Montana Tech should require face masks and COVID-19 vaccinations, with appropriate exemptions, “for the safety of all.”
“It is embarrassing that a university system that supposedly upholds rational and scientific knowledge cannot or will not follow the science on this issue,” Munday said.