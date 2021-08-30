Mask guidelines: Montana Tech asks students to do the right thing

State universities to the east and west of Montana Technological University adopted guidelines this summer than can require students, faculty and other staff to wear masks in classrooms and laboratory settings.

At the University of Montana, the distinction is that faculty can elect to require masks in lab and classroom settings. Masks are encouraged but not required in other indoor spaces.

The goal is to try to protect students, faculty and staff from COVID-19 and its Delta variant, which evidence suggests is both highly transmissible and potentially more serious for people of college age.

Yet Montana Tech reported Monday that it continues to rely on strongly encouraging mask wearing by students and staff in all indoor spaces on campus.

Chancellor Les Cook said he does not believe current state law provides the college the means to enforce a mask mandate.

He said the college can ask people to do the right thing, which he said is to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

Cook said that without an effective way to enforce a mask mandate, such a requirement isn’t feasible.

“The only thing we can do is ask,” he said, and articulate expectations.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}