Thirty-six elementary school students and a crowd of spectators gathered in the Butte High School Auditorium on Thursday for the Butte School District City Hall of Fame.

Students in fourth through sixth grades competed in the "Jeopardy"-esque test in social studies, math, science, reading, language and spelling.

Nik Weiss, a fifth-grader from West Elementary School, won the 2023 City Hall of Fame with 24,600 points.

Although Weiss declined to talk to The Standard, his parents said the student studied a lot and was very self-motivated.

“He worked really hard,” his mom, Jennifer Martin, said. “He studied on his own until maybe last week when I helped, but other than that, it’s been all him.”

“It was all him from the beginning,” said Weiss’s step-dad, Greg Martin. “He has an incredible drive and attitude.”

Butte High graduate and Montana State University quarterback Tommy Mellott was a guest emcee.

In 2013, Mellott himself participated in the City Hall of Fame and won with a perfect score.

He spoke to the students before the competition began, and echoed O'Neill's sentiments, as well as shared that his experience studying for the City Hall of Fame taught him a lot of skills for later in life.

"I have so many skills now that I built during those months of studying," Mellott said. "It's translated for me in so many aspects of my life."

The first round split each of the six categories up with five possible questions of increasing difficulty, with point values of 100, 200, 300, 400 and 500, similar to the long-running game show.

The second round had the same six categories, but the point values were increased to 600, 700, 800, 900 and 1,000, with the difficulty of the questions ramping up as well. The student with the most points at the end of both rounds, wins.

At the end of the competition, 24,900 points were possible based on the point values the students chose in the amount of time allotted.

The top 10 students were announced, with 10th place scoring 22,900 points. Butte School District Curriculum Director Jim O’Neill said that in past years, that score might’ve won the competition.

“This is the best overall competition we've had since we've been doing this,” O’Neill said. “You always hear about test scores – we're going through a bit of a COVID hangover with test scores, we're getting better – but this is my proof of how good our kids are … I’d put our Butte kids up against anybody any day of the week. They're so darn impressive."

The competition is the brain child of O'Neill, who started the competition at Margaret Leary in 2001 when he was vice principal there. In 2009, he expanded it to all the elementary schools, and has been hosting it ever since.

"I just wanted to put a spotlight on academics," O'Neill said. "There's so much emphasis on sports, I wanted to make being smart cool again and embrace (the students') work ethic."

In order to qualify for the competition, students from Kennedy Elementary School, Margaret Leary Elementary School, West Elementary School, Whittier Elementary School, Hillcrest Elementary School and Emerson Elementary School had to qualify for a school competition through a quiz distributed to 1,000 students. Then, 30 qualifying students per school competed and narrowed it down to six students per school to compete in the City Hall of Fame.

At the beginning of the 2023 City Hall of Fame, O'Neill commended the students on their hard work to be in the competition, and the fact they volunteered to participate.

"They spent two months studying for this," he said. "One month for the school competition and another for the City Hall of Fame. They didn't have to do this. ... Kids are busy."

Questions consisted of having to identify a math word like 'isoceles' by it's definition and then spell it correctly; having to correct grammar errors in sentences, like "I seen them girls at the carnival"; having to correctly solve algebraic equations; identifying Montana birds; correctly answering questions O'Neill picked from the test people take to become U.S. citizens and having to answer questions from a 2023 John Newberry Medal winner "Freewater” by Amina Luqman-Dawson, that they had to read in advance of the competition. These things are what the students were told to study for the competition.

High School students acted as the score judges, some of which were previous Hall of Fame participants.

O'Neill said he keeps up with many of the Hall of Fame winners, and the first one from the competition in 2009 went to Harvard. Some have went to medical school, and one, who was a judge today, just received an ACT score of 36.

"What I can say is that all our Hall of Fame kids all go on to do great things," O'Neill said.