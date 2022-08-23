Lyons, first defense witness testify in wrongful termination trial

On the stand Tuesday, Roxella “Rocky” Lyons testified to her competence as executive director of the Butte Rescue Mission, the Mission’s IOU program and negative treatment she received from other charitable organizations in Butte.

Lyons was let go from her position as the Mission’s executive director in January 2020 and filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against her former employer in April of that year.

State prosecutors filed a charge of felony theft by embezzlement against Lyons in June 2021, and the Mission’s defense in this week's civil trial referenced the allegations, saying she used the Mission’s accounts to make personal purchases for things like clothes, food from the grocery store in Whitehall where she lives, and travel when she was executive director. The criminal case is still pending.

After Lyons spent a majority of the day on the stand Tuesday, Father Patrick Beretta testified as a witness for the defense that collaboration from the Mission with other entities in town improved significantly after the Mission’s “change in leadership.”

The plaintiff’s witnesses were scheduled to appear first, but the court allowed Beretta to appear “out of order” due to his limited availability. District Judge Ray Dayton is presiding over the trial, which could last a week.

Lyons testified that she made many changes to the Mission after she was hired that garnered praise from its board, many of which were unprompted.

For one thing, she said, she renovated the women’s dormitories in the Mission on East Second Street that was later closed by the fire marshal due to safety concerns in 2017.

“There was no requirement of me to make it any better,” Lyons said. “But I took it upon myself because I couldn’t handle the way we were housing people.” She added that she was told several times she was doing a great job.

FINANCIALS

Lyons also testified that when she was hired, she understood that financial reporting was the board treasurer’s responsibility, not hers. She said she made monthly director’s reports to the board, but they only included financial details when the mission received a big donation.

Otherwise, she said, she’d give the treasurer that month’s QuickBooks report, and the treasurer would use it to create the financial report. When asked by her attorney, Lawrence Henke, if the treasurer ever told her she was doing the financial reporting wrong, Lyons said that the treasurer at the time did have suggestions on the format, which she enacted.

Henke then asked her if she was ever told by the board that the financial reporting was inaccurate or incomplete, to which she said no.

On cross examination, Cindy Walker, a lawyer representing the Mission, brought up that there were a few times when the treasurer recommended that the board not approve the financial report until changes were made, and Lyons agreed.

THE IOU PROGRAM

Lyons spent much of her time on the stand talking about the Mission’s IOU program.

Lyons said that shortly after she was hired, an employee approached her and asked if he could have an advance on his paycheck because he “needed help.” She said she asked board member Patty Clements and was told that it “was common practice,” as long as the money was paid out of subsequent paychecks.

“On occasion, every single employee we had needed an IOU for that two-week period of time before or between paychecks,” Lyons said. She also said that although she didn’t update the board about every IOU issued because it wasn’t the standard practice, she periodically informed Patty about IOUs that were taken out.

She testified that at the end of 2019, after the board hired Newland and Company, the IOU program was ended at the accounting company’s recommendation.

Walker asked Lyons on cross if she agreed that if the IOUs weren’t recorded in QuickBooks and were paid back in cash, then there was no way to reconcile the bank accounts and bank statements in QuickBooks.

Lyons maintained that she was told to do the IOU program that way.

There were several purchases for hotel rooms, clothes, and different cell phone service providers made on the Mission’s debit card that Lyons testified were made as part of the IOU program. Many of the purchases were for her, but some were for employees, and a few of the cell phone charges were for people checked in at the Mission “that absolutely needed their cell phone to work.”

WITNESS TESTIMONY

When Beretta took the witness stand, he said that in his presence, Lyons was never verbally attacked by him, Sheriff Ed Lester or any other member of the Southwest Montana Continuum of Care Coalition, a group of “like-minded individuals” dedicated to helping vulnerable populations.

Lyons attended these meetings during her tenure as the Mission’s executive director.

He said that on the contrary, he thought people kept themselves restrained with Lyons despite frustrations over how she interacted with other organizations in town.

He said he was particularly frustrated by how long it took to get a low-barrier shelter established in Butte. He also mentioned a “famous” Montana Standard article from 2018 where Lyons was quoted as saying Action Inc., a government-funded organization, didn’t open another emergency shelter because “if you don’t have Jesus in your life, you’re going to get burnout” working “with homeless clientele.” The Mission is a faith-based organization.

This article, Beretta said, caused a lot of hurt.

He said after the Mission’s “change in leadership,” things were the “exact opposite” of how they were before, and that he was “very, very pleased with the new leadership.”

On cross, Henke told Beretta he seemed to have laid a lot of blame at Lyons’ feet related to the “inability” of the Mission to get along with Action Inc.

Beretta said that blame is “too strong a word,” and that “some people are not capable of a certain position because of a lack of ability.”

Henke asked Beretta if he saw the condition the Mission was in when Lyons got it and whether he was aware that Action Inc. pulled out of the sale of a building that was supposed to be the Mission’s homeless shelter after the Second Street location burned down.

Beretta said he didn’t see the Mission in 2014 when Lyons inherited it and he wasn’t aware of the details of the attempted sale.