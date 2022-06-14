Zoning Board to weigh opposition to Love's truck stop at Ramsay

Ramsay residents who have been fighting a proposed Love’s truck stop since 2017 with little success will get an 11th-hour chance this week to derail the project or delay it a little longer so they can make a final stand in the courts.

Their primary opponent this round is Butte-Silver Bow government, not the Oklahoma-City based trucking giant that has fended off all challenges, met all procedural and regulatory requirements to date and began excavation work last month.

A state judge in Butte ordered all construction work stopped on June 2 until residents had an appeal heard by the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board, and that is now set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in council chambers of the courthouse at 155 W. Granite St.

Residents say the truck stop off of I-90 is prohibited under zoning laws the county approved in 1993 for Ramsay and surrounding land. The tiny community of 40 houses sits almost isolated about 7 miles west of Butte.

“Ramsay is one of the only rural areas of Butte-Silver Bow County that has been zoned,” a group of Ramsay citizens says in the appeal. “The zoning was put in place to protect the community’s health, safety and quality of life from the type of development being proposed by Love’s.”

Residents wanted to detail their arguments during a Zoning Board meeting nearly two years ago but the board and county officials said site plans weren’t final and a location permit had not been issued, so there was nothing yet to appeal.

County officials contend now that most of the sprawling truck stop complex will be in an unzoned area and the parts that are in Ramsay zones — mainly truck parking spaces and underground storage tanks — are permitted in those zones.

Love’s has also met all other state and local regulatory requirements, county officials say, so they issued building permits and an excavation permit on April 29. Those are what Ramsay residents are now appealing based on zoning arguments.

If the Zoning Board rules against them Thursday night, residents could appeal the decision to state District Court in Butte and seek an injunction to keep construction halted until a judge has ruled. But courts in Montana generally give deference to zoning boards.

That means Thursday’s meeting could be residents’ last, best chance to derail the project. Attorneys for the residents, the county and Love’s are expected to be at Thursday’s meeting, with the Zoning Board in essence acting as judge.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced plans to locate a truck stop next to Ramsay in January 2017. It had 410 locations across the U.S. then and now has more than 530 in 41 states, including in Missoula and Hardin in Montana.

The one at Ramsay would include a large convenience store, an Arby’s restaurant, a casino, a tire shop and parking for 111 semis. Love’s says it will bring jobs and commercial activity and its truck stops provide truckers and motorists with 24-hour access to products at clean and safe places.

Numerous Ramsay residents have opposed the project from the start, saying the truck stop will bring traffic, noise, pollution, transients and crime to their quiet community. But their attempts to thwart the project have failed so far.

In their appeal, residents say the county is basing its Ramsay zones on a crayon map drawn in 1972 instead of one the county mailed to residents in 1998. Had it relied on the correct map, residents say, everything except sewage lagoons would fall in Ramsay zones that prohibit them.

But even if the county’s contended boundaries are correct, the appeal says, underground storage tanks, truck spaces and other features fall within a zone that doesn’t allow them. And that zone, according to a 1993 ordinance, only allows local retail businesses.

County officials says Love’s has met all zoning, regulatory and building requirements and standards, including those overseen by fire and health officials, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the Montana Department of Transportation.

The Zoning Board meets at 5:30 Thursday but there is also another project on the agenda so it’s not certain when the Love’s matter will be taken up.

