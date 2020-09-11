Zoning board to Butte business owner: You can keep the sign

Planning staff said a business sign on the frontage of the building facing Harrison was permitted under a local law, but a wall sign on the side facing the parking lot was not. The ordinance is designed in part to prevent a proliferation of signs in Butte.

They gave McAdam other options, such as putting the additional sign on the roof or a free-standing pole. She rejected them, saying she had already spent lots of money on the sign and lighting for it, and appealed the decision outright.

She noted that numerous businesses along Harrison have frontage and side signs, and says many of them could not have been grandfathered in when the ordinances took effect in 1986 and 1992 because they are newer than that.

The board approved her appeal 4-1 and granted her a variance, meaning she can keep both signs where they are, as long as she obtains a sign permit, follows rules on lighting and doesn’t put up additional signs.

Wing joined board members Loren Burmeister, Todd Collins and Sylvia Cunningham in voting to approve the appeal and variance. Garrett Craig voted against doing that.