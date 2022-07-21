Zoning Board ruling favors Love's truck stop; Ramsay vow to appeal

A county board ruled Thursday night that a planned Love’s truck stop off of I-90 next to Ramsay is allowed under Butte-Silver Bow zoning laws, dealing another serious blow to residents who have spent years fighting the project.

The Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board voted 5-0 to back an April 29 decision by county planning staff to issue final building permits for a sprawling truck-stop complex 7 miles west of Butte and a stone’s throw east of Ramsay.

Board members said they understood why Ramsay residents oppose a truck stop next to their quiet, isolated community, but said they were acting in a quasi-judicial role and the only issue before them was whether zoning allowed the development.

Member Tyler Shaffer said the planned truck stop was an example of a worldwide “proliferation of greed” by a big corporation and he was “absolutely sick to my stomach” that it was before a volunteer board in Butte.

“Is there anyone in this great city who thinks we need a sprawling truck stop 10 miles from two other full-service truck stops?” Shaffer asked. “Are we looking to be the capital of truck stops?”

But he, like other board members, said the only issue before them was whether planning staff acted appropriately and lawfully in issuing the permits and he trusted they did so.

Many residents attended the meeting in council chambers of the courthouse and were visibly upset with the decision. One, just after the meeting ended, turned to board members and yelled “Cowards!”

Residents vowed to appeal the ruling to state District Court. That could be their last stand, however, and courts in Montana typically give great deference to local zoning boards.

An attorney and a representative of Love’s left the meeting quickly after it was over. The company has declined to return numerous emails and phone calls from The Montana Standard in recent months seeking comment.

Oklahoma City-based Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores has 590 locations across the U.S. This one would include a convenience store, Arby’s restaurant, casino, tire shop and spaces for 111 semis.

Residents have fought Love’s on all government, regulatory and legal fronts, saying the truck stop will bring traffic, noise, pollution, transients and crime to their quiet community of 40 houses and five square blocks. But they have lost nearly every battle.

County planning officials say Love’s had completed all regulatory and procedural requirements so they issued final building permits on April 29 and Love’s began excavation days later. A judge halted that temporarily when residents appealed to the Zoning Board.

Residents say the truck stop is not permitted under Ramsay zoning boundaries and provisions that were added to Butte-Silver Bow ordinances in 1993. The boundaries are shown on a zoning map the county recognized for years until officials changed it in 2019 based on a 1972 crayon drawing.

Residents say the county only changed it when Love’s came on the scene, but under either map, all or parts of the complex are not allowed.

The county says the 1972 crayon drawing was the original map and a later GIS map inflated the boundaries. The county acknowledges the erroneous map was discovered when the Love’s project was being studied, but said the area had not been developed before then.

Under long-standing written descriptions and the correct map, the county says, most of the complex is on unzoned land. Underground storage tanks and semi-truck parking spaces that are in Ramsay zones are permitted in those zones, they say.

Zoning Board members said the question before them was technical: Was the truck stop allowed by zoning regulations?

If the area was zoned and Love’s was seeking a variance or a special use permit, they noted, the board would take public input and residents’ concerns would be among criteria they considered. But that was not before them.

Member Todd Collins said he loved Ramsay and Love’s had pursued the project for six years “because they have lots of money.”

“If this goes through, it will be another piece of America lost. It’s a very important piece to a lot of us,” Collins said.

But he said county officials were obligated to work with developers and follow the law and they had done that with due diligence.

Board Chairman Dave Wing, an attorney, agreed.

“I have found nothing in the record and the zoning ordinances that would permit us to overturn the decision, no matter how much we might want to do that,” Wing said. “We are still bound by the law.”

Shaffer urged Ramsay residents to appeal the ruling so they can “actually have their day in court.”

Jim Ayres, a longtime Ramsay resident who has played a leading role opposing the project, said they “absolutely” would do that.

“The problem with the Planning Department is they took us out of the equation because they determined themselves that it (truck stop) was suitable for that site,” Ayres said. “In most cases, with zoning existing, they (Love’s) would have had to go through a variance or a special use permit.”

And that, he said, would have allowed residents to object to the project on numerous grounds.

Ramsay resident Holly Scherbel interrupted the board discussion at one point, saying residents have never had an opportunity to give any testimony on the matter. She reiterated that to the Standard after the meeting.

“We would really just like to be able to give our point of view and just show our voices, not legalese, and just say, ‘These are people you are affecting with this decision,’ and put a face to it and say we matter,” Scherbel said.