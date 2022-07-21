Zoning Board ruling favors Love's truck stop; Ramsay residents say they will appeal

A county board ruled Thursday night that a planned Love’s truck stop off of I-90 next to Ramsay is allowed under Butte-Silver Bow zoning laws, dealing another serious blow to residents who have spent years fighting the project.

The Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board voted 5-0 to back an April 29 decision by county planning staff to issue final building permits for a sprawling truck-stop complex 7 miles west of Butte and a stone’s throw from Ramsay.

Board members said they understood why Ramsay residents oppose a truck stop next to their quiet, isolated community, but said they were acting in a quasi-judicial role and the only issue before them was whether zoning allowed the development.

Member Tyler Shaffer said the proposed truck stop was an example of a worldwide “proliferation of greed” by a big corporation and he was “absolutely sick to my stomach” that it was before a volunteer board in Butte.

But he, like other board members, said the only issue before them was whether planning staff acted appropriately and lawfully in issuing the permits and he concluded they had.

Many residents attended the meeting in council chambers of the courthouse and were visibly upset with the decision, but they vowed to appeal it to state District Court. That could be their last stand, however, and they seemingly face formidable odds because courts in Montana give great deference to local zoning boards.

Love’s Travel Stops & County Stores has 590 locations across the U.S. This one would include a convenience store, Arby’s restaurant, casino, tire shop and spaces for 111 semis.

Residents have fought Love’s on all government, regulatory and legal fronts, saying the truck stop will bring traffic, noise, pollution, transients and crime to their quiet community of 40 houses and five square blocks. But they have lost nearly every battle.

County planning officials say Love’s had completed all regulatory and procedural requirements so they issued final building permits and Love’s began excavation days later. A judge halted that temporarily when residents appealed to the Zoning Board.