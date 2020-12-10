 Skip to main content
Yule Night Light Parade set in Philipsburg
Yule Night Light Parade set in Philipsburg

Philipsburg Light Parade

A float lights up the streets of Philipsburg in this photo of a past Christmas Light Parade.

 PROVIDED, Chris Cooney

PHILIPSBURG — Gem Mountain in Philipsburg will conduct a Yule Night Light Parade at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.

Floats, vehicles and even walkers will light up the town beginning from the elementary school parking lot up College Street past the nursing home; turning left on Montgomery to Bear Park, where walkers will join in; then down Broadway to Granite Sportland.

The parade plan was approved by the Granite County sheriff and will allow plenty of room for social distancing.

This year’s theme will be “The Movies!’’ Gem Mountain will donate $100 to the nonprofit, group or organization of the winner’s choice in three categories: Walking, animal/non-motorized and motorized.

The Philipsburg Chamber of Commerce canceled all of the annual Yule Night activities due to COVID-19.

The craft show at the museum is also canceled and most businesses are limiting occupancy and will not be open beyond normal hours.

