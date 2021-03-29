You can put Butte's Fourth of July parade on your calendar

Butte residents can makes plans to stay in town this July 4. That’s because after a one-year necessary hiatus, Freedom Fest is back on the calendar.

It’s still needs approval from the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners, but Matt Boyle of the Butte America Foundation sees that as just a formality.

“We’re ready to get started as all the restrictions have been lifted,” said Boyle.

The parade coordinator indicated that the foundation is honoring the businesses and private parties that signed up for a float in the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day and want to be in the Fourth of July parade. Otherwise, there is an option to hold out until next year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Entry applications and grand marshal nomination forms will be available starting in May.

With more and more people being vaccinated, Boyle has some other summer events planned, including a few block parties.

“I have faith in our health board,” said Boyle, “and if they say we are good to go, that’s all I need to know.”

