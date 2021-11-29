 Skip to main content
Wyoming woman dies Sunday morning after crash on Montana 43

A Rock Springs, Wyoming woman died Sunday in a single-car crash on Montana 43 not far from Wisdom. 

A 69-year-old woman from Wyoming died Sunday morning and four passengers were injured when she lost control of the SUV she was driving and it overturned on Montana 43 in the vicinity of Wisdom. 

Montana 43 was wet at the time and speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which occurred around 9:30 a.m., authorities reported.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported that four passengers in the 2007 Nissan Armada were injured and transported to Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton. All of the vehicle’s occupants were reported to be from Rock Springs, Wyoming. All were wearing seat belts, according to Highway Patrol.

The injured included a 53-year-old male, a 52-year-old female, a 13-year-old female and a 12-year-old male.

The Highway Patrol said the driver was eastbound on Highway 43 when she lost control and left the roadway. The patrol’s report said the Armada traveled 250 feet along the embankment next to the road, “vaulted after running over a large rock, causing it to become airborne.” The SUV landed, impacting the driver’s side left quarter panel, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.  

