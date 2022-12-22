Wrangling a cowboy dream with a corporate overseer

The reader soon realizes the author is a rancher to his core. Clues include observations that horses are one of God’s greatest gifts to mankind and that carefully crossbred cows possess beautiful udders.

The reader recognizes that the author has managed a massive cattle ranch for a distant corporation when he writes about the often unwelcome dictates passed down by dudes in suits from Koch Industries in Kansas.

Ray Marxer’s recently self-published book, “Cowboy in a Corporate World,” corrals a diverse herd of ranching anecdotes, facts, triumphs and struggles, along with testimonies about religious faith and more into 246 pages.

The book is clearly written, easy to follow and features photos from Susan Marxer, the author’s wife.

Marxer worked for the Matador Cattle Co. Ranch near Dillon for 37 years. For 21 of those years he was the ranch manager with immense responsibilities. The scale of the ranch gives some sense of the pressures Marxer experienced: 340,000 acres, roughly 3,000 miles of fencing and 15,000-plus animals, including cows, calves, bulls and horses.

“Cowboy in a Corporate World” provides a reality check for those who might believe the TV series “Yellowstone” offers a valid glimpse of managing a large spread in the midst of contemporary challenges.

No one gets murdered in Marxer’s book. No fetching lass bathes in a horse trough. No one tosses a rattlesnake at a diabolical enemy of the ranch.

Instead, Marxer provides an eye-opening account of the risks and rigors of cattle ranching across a vast landscape that is home to blizzards and drought and enough occupational hazards, isolation and hardships to make ranchhand turnover a constant challenge.

Clay Conry is a rancher in South Dakota who has featured Marxer and his book on the Working Cows podcast. Conry observed that he could envision “Cowboy in a Corporate World” being used for future ranching classes.

Portions of the book have a textbook feel, offering facts and figures about calf survival rates, artificial insemination and the like, and it seems “Cowboy in a Corporate World” could be profoundly instructive for people involved in modern ranching. Marxer makes it clear that spreadsheets, computers and data about a host of variables can be invaluable when breeding, raising, feeding and selling cows.

That said, the reader who has no compelling interest in becoming a rancher or having a detailed understanding of the business might long for a few more colorful anecdotes about the work, the landscape, the weather, the wildlife, the perils, the eccentric cowboys and cooks, and more. He writes, for example, that cooks hired in years past for comparatively isolated summer cow camps were often older men who needed a break from the bottle.

Marxer surely has saddlebags bulging with vivid, humorous and poignant stories about those topics and many more.

In the introduction to “Cowboy in a Corporate World” Marxer describes the conflicting pulls he felt about content.

“I had no plans to write this particular book. My intention was to write ranch stories, the history, the characters, the land, raising my family in a unique and extraordinary lifestyle – the fun things that made life golden for the bulk of my career. But this core story, of a cowboy embedded in a corporate world, kept intruding.”

Marxer chronicles the pros and cons of that embedded existence. He makes it clear he’s not out to bash Koch Industries, even after the corporation betrayed him by callously and ruthlessly reneging on key elements of his promised retirement package for 2011.

Yet it’s obvious that the periodic intrusion of suits touting ideas divorced from the reality of ranching often chafed. One example: corporate once declared that henceforth family members of ranch employees could no longer work for the Matador – defying logic, logistics and long-standing tradition.

“I recognized this dictate as a very real ‘spit in the face’ to all those family members who had contributed so much through the years,” Marxer writes.

Meanwhile, Marxer deftly conveys the emotional and soul-deep riches of living and working at the Matador, and raising his children with Sue amidst the splendor of the Centennial Valley. Time spent at primitive summer cow camps produced abundant and joyful memories, Marxer writes.

He emphasizes the importance of his Christian faith: “I’ve learned over the years that if I’m not trusting God to hold up my three-legged stool – faith, family, and work – my life becomes as unstable as a two-legged corporate ladder and totally out of balance.”

Marxer isn’t happy when a young Forest Service range conservationist raises issues about the effects of grazing on public lands, especially to riparian areas.

He writes that concern about riparian areas “became the new buzzword for an excuse to remove cattle from historical grazing leases.”

Ultimately, though, during Marxer’s time at the helm, the Matador won a host of awards for environmental stewardship.

In 2021, Koch Industries sold the Matador Cattle Co. ranch to media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Today, Ray and Susan Marxer live south of Twin Bridges.

For the Marxers, memories linger.

“It was a bit of the Old West that was still alive, where cowboys were still wild and wooly, and horses were tough,” he writes.

“One thing that riding endless miles on horseback over the high, wide and lonesome, rocky sagebrush hills does is remind us how small and insignificant we as humans really are.”