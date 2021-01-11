Wow! Butte Food Co-Op blows past membership goal in 12 hours

Talk about a smashing start.
When organizers of a Butte Food Co-Op launched an initial membership drive on Sunday, they were hoping to gain at least 250 member-owners by March. That’s the number they felt was a minimum needed to incorporate.
On Sunday alone, they got 540.
They blew past their goal in less than 12 hours after opening up the pledge drive at 12:01 a.m. Sunday and by 6 p.m., 412 people had pledged to become members. By 9 p.m. it was at 412 and at the end of the night, it hit 540.
“We are blown away by this groundswell of support from Butte,” said steering committee member Krissy Kraczkowsky.
All those who signed a pledge form by midnight Sunday are now recognized as founding members and owners of the Butte Food Co-Op. There’s a ways to go before it’s formally in place, but it’s off to a sensational start.
“This has been a difficult year for many people in our community, and this is a welcome ray of light,” said committee member Steve Thompson. “There’s so much we can do together to chart a hopeful future here in Butte, and the food co-op is going to be a big part of that.”
The committee set the inaugural meeting of the Butte Food Cooperative membership for Monday, Feb. 7 p.m. via Zoom. Anyone who signs a membership pledge form by February 1 will receive an invitation to participate in the meeting, which will formally incorporate the cooperative business.
The vision of the Co-Op is to provide healthy, fresh and local food to the community and support Butte jobs and the economy.
The lifetime cost to become a member-owner is $50 with reduced share prices for senior citizens, students and low-income residents. While members will receive some in-store shopping benefits, non-members also will be able to shop at the store.
Under Montana law, a cooperative may be incorporated once a sufficient number of community members pledged to be co-owners and have elected a board of directors. Once elected, the board of directors will be responsible for hiring a manager, selecting a store location and setting a timetable for opening the store.
To access the on-line pledge form or request a hard copy, visit https://buttefoodcoop.wordpress.com by the Feb. 1 incorporation meeting. After that, people will be able to purchase memberships directly.