Wow! Butte Food Co-Op blows past membership goal in 12 hours

Talk about a smashing start.

When organizers of a Butte Food Co-Op launched an initial membership drive on Sunday, they were hoping to gain at least 250 member-owners by March. That’s the number they felt was a minimum needed to incorporate.

On Sunday alone, they got 540.

They blew past their goal in less than 12 hours after opening up the pledge drive at 12:01 a.m. Sunday and by 6 p.m., 412 people had pledged to become members. By 9 p.m. it was at 412 and at the end of the night, it hit 540.

“We are blown away by this groundswell of support from Butte,” said steering committee member Krissy Kraczkowsky.

All those who signed a pledge form by midnight Sunday are now recognized as founding members and owners of the Butte Food Co-Op. There’s a ways to go before it’s formally in place, but it’s off to a sensational start.

“This has been a difficult year for many people in our community, and this is a welcome ray of light,” said committee member Steve Thompson. “There’s so much we can do together to chart a hopeful future here in Butte, and the food co-op is going to be a big part of that.”