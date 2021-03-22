'Wotanism' ritual in Butte

Ron McVan of Butte, the author of several books espousing white supremacy and "Wotanism," an Aryan-focused religion created by McVan and others including white supremacist and domestic terrorist David Lane, holds flowers to his forehead Saturday before tossing them into a fire at the end of a pagan ceremony on Butte's upper west side honoring the start of spring. About two dozen people from around the country gathered in the backyard of a home on North Excelsior Avenue to celebrate their European heritage with a series of rituals. Wotan is the German name for the Norse god Odin. In a statement issued by Montana Human Rights Network in 2019, MHRN's Travis McAdam wrote, "Ron McVan is a racist Viking living on the Butte Hill ... his ideas, writings, and artwork continue to inspire white nationalists around the world."