World Museum of Mining to celebrate Miners' Union Day

World Museum of Mining celebrates Miners' Union Day on Saturday, June 11, with free admission and reduced rate underground tickets. The Beach Bob and A Snack Attack vendors will be on site for those craving kabobs or ice cream. Bill Rossiter will present "My Sweetheart's a Mule in the Mine in the Mine" at 11 a.m.

Purchasing tickets in advance for the underground tour at www.miningmusuem.org is highly recommended. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Rossiter’s conversation “My Sweetheart's a Mule in the Mine” is free and open to the public. Funding for the Montana Conversations program is provided by Humanities Montana through grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Montana’s Cultural Trust, and private donations.

Rossiter spent 10 years as an actor, club and coffeehouse entertainer during the 1960s and early 1970s before going on to teach literature and folklore for 25 years. He chaired the Humanities Division at Kalispell’s Flathead Valley Community College before retiring in 1999. In 2015 he received the Governor’s Award for Service to the Humanities in Montana.

Since about 1980 he has traveled throughout the Northwest, presenting songs and stories from various eras of American history, as well as teaching elderhostels and short courses for teachers on the use of folklore in the classroom. Rossiter has a large repertoire of “roots music,” and has performed for western and heritage museums, arts and cultural centers, town festivals, and library series. He has performed and written music for theater and public television. He recently traveled throughout Idaho and Montana with the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling exhibits, “Barn Again!,” Key Ingredients” and “New Harmonies.”

Rossiter makes use of his background in folklore and literature to adapt and create presentations for specific groups and themes, and often writes a song for the sponsoring group or occasion.

For more information, contact the Museum at 406-723-7211.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0