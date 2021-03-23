Work begins on NorthWestern Energy's substation upgrade

Work is underway on an upgrade to NorthWestern Energy’s substation at Montana and George streets north of Interstate 90. The project is expected to be complete by the end of October.

In the coming weeks, new transmission poles will be placed at the substation. This work will require traffic control on Montana Street, and the northbound lane will be reduced to single lane traffic from the Interstate 90 exit to George Street.

The upgrade will enhance reliability for NorthWestern Energy’s 6,000 electric customers served by the substation.

As the project progresses, a chain link fence around the substation will be replaced with a stamped brick design concrete wall. The wall replicates the brick on the exterior of the NorthWestern Energy General Office, 11 E. Park St.

“We were approached by several community members about the possibility of changing the chain link fence to a decorative wall as part of the upgrade,” said NorthWestern Energy Project Manager Hannah Haffemann. “Over the course of several meetings, we discussed our substation’s relationship to one of the main gateways to uptown Butte, and the Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor Center. We listened to our community partners, which led to a design that will be functional and aesthetically pleasing.”

”The timing of our substation upgrades fits in perfectly with the upcoming reclamation and restoration work that is planned for the Blacktail Creek area,” said NorthWestern Energy Community Relations Manager Paul Babb. “The community will be increasingly enjoying the recreational opportunities in this area, and we anticipate that our employees working in NorthWestern Energy’s Customer Service/Operations Center, west of the substation, will utilize the Blacktail Creek area on their lunch breaks and after work. The upgrade to the substation perimeter will be a positive addition to such an important area of town.”

