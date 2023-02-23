A man living at 1483 Cradberry Road near the Ramsay exit was using a wood-burning stove at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. In a matter of minutes the house filled with smoke and fire was seen in the upstairs bathroom. He quickly called 911.

According to Butte-Silver Bow Assistant Fire Chief Kelly Lee, the main fire was controlled within 15 minutes, but his crew remained at the scene until around 1 a.m. Thursday.

“They needed to check for fire in all the void spaces,” explained Lee.

There was extensive damage in the bathroom and kitchen, and it was necessary for firefighters to put a hole in the roof.